The iScanner app puts a powerful, AI-based scanner in your pocket

Transform your iPhone into an office scanner replacement for $40.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

Although we've come to take the power of our phones for granted, it's still pretty mind-boggling when you think about what they can accomplish. You can book bargain vacations, perfectly match paint colors, and train for new careers. With the iScanner app, you can even turn your iPhone into a competent remote office

iScanner's AI lets you use your iPhone for everyday business, personal or educational tasks. For example, you can scan and compile pages into a single document and sign, edit, and fax them. This could be valuable for small business professionals like accountants, realtors, and lawyers, as well as students and teachers.

Scan your documents and photos into various formats, such as PDF, TXT, or JPG. iScanner also allows your phone's camera to read QR codes and uses OCR to recognize the text within scanned objects. You can even blur sensitive elements in documents if necessary.

More than a simple photocopier, iScanner's document editor offers color correction and noise-removing functions. The file manager is highly secure, as well — you can lock confidential data using a PIN. And document sharing is a breeze. You can upload scanned documents directly to your cloud storage accounts, such as Dropbox or Google Drive.

Best of all, iScanner isn't just for scanning and processing documents. Point it at a math problem to get an instant solution or measure an object's length to determine a room's total area. It's no wonder that users love it.

iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription

 $39.99 at ZDNet Academy

With over 70 million downloads, iScanner is the number one scanning app on the App Store, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Numerous outlets rave about its AI-based object counting feature, including 9to5Mac, Mac Sources, Gizmodo, and more. News18 explains why: "The feature comes with a wide use-case as it will prove to be useful in both day-to-day tasks, as well as in a commercial setting like inventory, merchandising, and more."

Solve personal and business tasks with your iPhone using an iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription, on sale for just $39.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

