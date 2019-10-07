Ultimate power bank -- RAVPower 27000mAh with AC Outlet

For a while now, I've been looking for a power bank that I can use not only to charge all my USB devices, but also over an AC power outlet for beefier devices. While I've used large, hefty power banks that are hardly portable, I've been in the market for something a little more portable.

I think I have found it.

The RAVPower 27000mAh with AC Outlet.

Must read: iOS 13: New features you might have missed

Now, before we go any further, Let's get one thing clear. The RAVPower 27000mAh with AC Outlet is not the sort of thing that can be slipped into a pocket while you go through a jaunt in the park. This power bank is the size of a small hardback book, and weighs close to a pound. This is the sort of thing that demands a bag or backpack.

With that out of the way, let's take a look at what it has to offer.

Shipped in a smart zipped case, the RAVPower 27000mAh power bank is shipped with an AC charger (this cannot be recharged using a USB charger, and requires a DC 19V/1.6A adapter), a couple of USB-to-microUSB cables, a separate travel pouch and an adapter that allows the AC port to be used with a variety of different plugs found across the world.

The charger can fully charge the power bank in a little over an hour

The power bank, which is shaped like a small hardbacked book, features two USB-A ports (capable of 5V/2.4A), a single USB-C port (capable of 5V/3A), an AC outlet (110V for the US version, 220V for the UK/Euro version) capable of a maximum output of 100W, a power button, and a port for charging.

It also features an 8-LED battery charge level indicator. The entire casing is a strong plastic with a rubberized finish that feels nice and robust.

At 27000mAh and 99.9Wh, this power bank is at the limit of what is allowable for airplane hand luggage travel.

This is a superb device. I've literally had it running four devices (all the USB ports filled, and a small load on the AC outlet) and it works fantastically, without getting too hot and smelly (something which I hate about some power banks that have AC outlets). It's also quiet, so if you won't attract attention working in a café or library.

It's perfect for setting up a temporary office when out and about, and offers enough capacity to keep all your devices running throughout the whole day, no matter how hard you use them.

As for downsides, well, I wish the charger was integrated. The power bank is big enough that adding a bit more weight and heft to it wouldn't have made much of a difference. The addition of a USB-C to USB-C cable would also have been a nice touch.

Other than that, this is a great power bank for the modern worker who spends a lot of time away from an AC outlet.

The RAVPower 27000mAh power bank is $129.99 direct from RAVPower, but if you shop around you might pick it up cheaper.

See also: