Want to fix your iPhone? This is the gadget repair kit to get

So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.

There are two things that you need to be able to carry out successful repairs: Know-how and the right tools.

And iFixit has both.

For know-how, visit the company's extensive repair guides. Simply the best information available, and all free.

But what about tools?

Let's take a look at some of the tools I use. Not all of these are specific to the iPhone, but these are the things that I use the most when diagnosing or repairing faulty gadgets.

My toolkit of choice for a number of years now is the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit. It contains pretty much everything I need, all stored in one place and in a convenient carry case. I've owned -- and have been using -- my set for many years, and while some bits are looking a little worn and rough, it's still going strong (that also means that my kit may be slightly different to what's being sold today).

If I had to describe the new iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit in one word, it would be "perfect."

Here's what's in the kit:

64 bit driver kit.

Anti-static wrist strap.

Small suction cup.

3 x iFixit opening tool.

iFixit opening picks x6.

Nylon-tipped reverse tweezers.

Angled ESD tweezers.

Blunt ESD tweezers.

2x spudger.

Metal spudger.

Jimmy.

Magnetic pad.

Tool roll.

Here's a detailed listing of all the bits in the driver kit:

Phillips 000, 00, 0, 1, 2.

Flathead 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4 mm.

Torx T2, T3, T4, T5.

Torx Security TR6, TR7, TR8, TR9, TR10, TR15, TR20, TR25.

Pentalobe P2, P5, P6.

JIS J000, J00, J0, J1.

Hex 0.7, 0.9, 1.3, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4, 4.5, 5 mm.

Tri-point Y000, Y00, Y0, Y1.

Nut driver 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5 mm.

Square 0, 1, 2.

Gamebit 3.8, 4.5 mm.

Spanner 4, 6, 8.

Triangle 2, 3 mm.

SIM eject bit.

1/4" to 4 mm driver adapter.

The screwdriver and bits are all excellent quality, and the cut foam in the tray holds them in place perfectly. Each bit has its spot, and each spot is labelled. After years of use, all my screwdriver bits are in the right place!

Every bit has its place, and ever bit in its place (I think!) Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

The screwdriver handle is magnetized just enough to hold the bit in place, but not so much as to be annoying (screwdrivers that have magnets that are too powerful are a nuisance in my experience).

The screwdriver handle is a pleaseure to use Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

The kit has a selection of prying tools. For heavy prying there's a metal "spudger" (mine has seen better days, but still works).

Metal spudger Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

The plastic spudgers are designed for when you don't want to be extra gentle with what you're working on! These are great when removing displays (oh, and pro tip: never use a screwdriver or even the metal spudger to remove displays).

These plastic spudgers are awesome! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

The suction cup is designed to be stuck onto a phone display to aid in removing it (this part has been updated in the later versions of this kit, but mine has removed countless screens for me with no problems at all).

Suction cup for removing smartphone displays Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Think you don't need tweezers? Think again! These tweezers are superb not only for grabbing at small connectors, but also for retrieving screws and other small components that have fallen out of reach.

The kit has three different tweezers, covering all eventualities.

The tweezers in the kit are awesome Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

There's also an anti-static wrist strap. The idea is you put the strap around your wrist and attach the crocodile clip on the other end to something grounded (like metal pipework) and it reduces the risk of static electricity damaging components. While it's a great idea, I have to admit that I never wear one.

Anti-static wrist strap Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

If you're serious about repairing things like iPhones, this is a great kit to buy. You might need to buy other things to add to it, but it's a fantastic place to start and it's a kit that can last you many years.

For $75, the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit a really good buy. Highly recommended.