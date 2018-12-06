Windows 10 blue screen: Microsoft blocks buggy 1803 update to Surface Book 2s

After a flurry of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) reports from annoyed Surface Book 2 owners, Microsoft has decided to pull the update that was causing them.

Thanks to Reddit users and news reports, Surface Book 2 owners may have been able to dodge Microsoft's untested update KB4467682, released on November 27 for Windows 10 version 1803.

Many Surface Book 2 owners reported that their $3,000 convertibles have been suffering several BSOD outages per day as a result of the update.

It caused some to question why Microsoft hadn't tested the update on its flagship Surface device, especially when the impact in some cases is to brick it.

Almost a week after users began reporting the issue, Microsoft has now acknowledged the problem in a note on the KB4467682 support page. However, the company also emphasized that the update was "optional".

"For Surface Book 2 customers, we are only blocking this optional update. You will receive the required December 2018 security update release," Microsoft said.

Microsoft also promises a resolution for the bug will appear in the December 2018 security update.

Windows IT pro Woody Leonhard used the buggy update to reiterate his call for Microsoft to start testing its "C or D release" updates, which refers to the non-security Windows 10 updates Microsoft releases in the third or fourth week or the month.

The C or D releases are meant to give admins time to test a smaller set of bug fixes on systems before the next Patch Tuesday release.

"Microsoft should be testing these patches before they're pushed. I'm not talking about employee-tested dogfood. I'm talking about real, live testing regimens, out in the real world," argues Leonhard.

As he points out, only cumulative updates for the latest version for Windows 10, currently version 1809, go through preview testing with Windows Insiders.

Microsoft should be putting all supported versions of Windows 10 through the same process before releasing them to the general public.

