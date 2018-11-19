Windows 10 1809 big iCloud problem: We're working on fix, say Microsoft, Apple

The list of problems affecting the rereleased Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, continues to grow.

The latest issues Microsoft has acknowledged concern compatibility problems with Apple's iCloud and F5 Network's VPN.

The company on Friday blocked the Windows 10 1809 update for users running iCloud for Windows version 7.7.0.27. This move affects Windows users who installed Apple's iCloud security update on October 8.

Users already on Windows 10 1809 are also being prevented from installing version 7.7.0.27 of iCloud for Windows. They'll see a message that the version isn't supported and the installation will fail, according to Microsoft's support page.

Microsoft appears to be approaching the rollout of Windows 10 1809 with extra caution after rereleasing the update on November 13, over a month after pulling the update due to its embarrassing file-deleting bug.

The iCloud issue was spotted by Apple and results in problems syncing shared albums in iCloud. A few users are now reporting problems accessing their iCloud photos due to the blocked update.

"Microsoft is working with Apple to provide a compatible version of iCloud for Windows 10, version 1809, in an upcoming release," Microsoft notes.

Microsoft has also confirmed a problem affecting F5's VPN on Windows 10 1809, which breaks network access. F5's support note on the issue was published on October 5, shortly after Microsoft's original release of Windows 10 1809.

"This issue is a result of a regression bug in Windows 10. F5 expects Microsoft to issue a fix for this issue shortly in a cumulative update. We cannot provide an exact timeline for this Microsoft fix," F5 said.

Microsoft said it is working on a fix and "will provide an update in an upcoming release". In the meantime, it's blocking the 1809 update for users with F5's VPN.

Microsoft has also updated its note about the mapped drives issue. Previously it told admins to expect an update in "the 2019 timeframe". Now it estimates a fix will be available by the end of November.

Previous and related coverage

