Windows 11 Camera gets privacy shutter and Arm64 support

Getty Images

Microsoft has rolled out the Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25182 to testers on the Dev Channel with updates to the Camera app, a minor update for the Microsoft Store, and a larger array of fixes across the OS.

With this build, the Windows 11 Camera app is gaining awareness of the status of the privacy shutter on supported hardware, which includes Microsoft's Modern Webcam and integrated devices on laptops like HP's Spectre x360 16 and Dell's latest Latitude 9420 and 5420. Automatically sliding camera shutters have become increasingly important as more people work from home, although Dell opted not to include these shutters in its popular XPS line.

If the shutter is covering the camera, or if the laptop lid is closed, the Camera app tells the user the webcam is blocked and offers guidance -- for example to slide open the shutter, press a camera button on the keyboard, or slide a camera switch on the device.

The Camera also supports Arm64 devices like the Surface Pro X, so users should see faster and better performance, according to Microsoft's release notes.

These features are rolling out in Camera version 2022.2207.29.0.

The Microsoft store update now allows for screenshots in search results to improve the browsing experience. Also, this update lets users install games directly from the Microsoft Store app without the need to switch apps.

Microsoft notes that starting with Build 25182, the expiration date is now September 15, 2023.

Microsoft has addressed a problem that prevented apps from launching via the Start menu. In File Explorer, the left-half of the title bar should now be draggable via mouse or touch for all Insiders. The app should also no longer unexpectedly duplicate Home, Documents, Pictures and other folders in its navigation pane, or on the desktop.

Microsoft also fixed a bug that caused the camera light on laptops to get stuck on after logging into it. Fixes to the taskbar address erroneous flyouts, misfiring animations while logging in, and an explorer.exe crash.