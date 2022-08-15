Wirelessly charge three devices at once with 26% off this foldable magnetic charger

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

We use our mobile devices to read books, stream content, and so much more these days, so it doesn't take long to blow through their battery life. And if you can charge these devices wirelessly, ditching all your cables and charging pucks can feel liberating.

But it's better when you can wirelessly charge three devices at once, and that's precisely what you get with the 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger. It has an upgraded coil design that makes a wider charging area possible, which is why it can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

The upgraded design also boosts the charging efficiency by 35%, offering a faster charging experience. So you can even give your devices a quick charge between meetings, if necessary. And not only is charging your phone and other mobile devices now easier and more efficient than ever before, but it's also perfectly safe. The charger has temperature control, short circuit protection, foreign object protection, and more.

Best of all, this charging station folds up into a tiny travel-friendly format. So you can easily store it in a bag, purse, or even your pocket as you're on the go. As a result, you can wirelessly charge compatible Samsung phones, iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods 2, and Airpod Pro earbuds without taking up precious desk or bedside table space at home, in the office, or at your hotel.

If you want to power up your devices safely, quickly, and efficiently anywhere, get the 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger for $43.99 or 25% off.