YubiKey 5: First multi-protocol security keys with FIDO2 support

Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, has today unveiled the latest update to its hardware-based security keys, the YubiKey 5 Series.

This latest update is the industry's first multi-protocol security keys supporting FIDO2.

This means that a single security key can support FIDO2, FIDO U2F, smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, OpenPGP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, and Challenge-Response.

The YubiKey 5 NFC goes a step further by making all this available using both NFC and USB for a seamless tap-and-go authentication experience across desktop, laptop and mobile with FIDO2.

The NFC feature is even supported on the iPhone by the LastPass password management app.

YubiKeys are a quick, easy, and affordable way to protect your Google account, Facebook, GitHub, Dropbox, Salesforce admin account, and much more, or to harden your Mac or Windows login credentials.

Tech specs

Supported protocols: FIDO2, FIDO U2F, smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, OpenPGP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, and Challenge-Response

Secure element hardware to protect cryptographic keys and process cryptographic

operations

Crypto Algorithms: RSA 4096, ECC p256, ECC p384

Interface: USB-A, USB-C, and NFC (only available on YubiKey 5 NFC)

Works on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Chrome OS, Android and iOS operating systems, and on major web browsers

Manufactured and programmed in the USA and Sweden

"Innovation is core to all we do, from the launch of the original YubiKey ten years ago, to the concept of one authentication device across multiple services, and today as we are accelerating into the passwordless era," said Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and Founder, Yubico. "The YubiKey 5 Series can deliver single-factor, two-factor, or multi-factor secure login, supporting many different uses cases on different platforms for different verticals with a variety of authentication scenarios."

Microsoft also has nothing but good things to say about YubiKeys:

"Passwordless login brings a monumental change to how business users and consumers will securely log in to applications and services," said Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Identity Division. "With FIDO2, Microsoft is working to remove the dependency on password-based logins, with support from devices like the YubiKey 5."

The YubiKey 5 Series is available for immediate purchase at yubico.com/store, with prices starting at $45.

