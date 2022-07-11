Cameras and photography accessories always appear over Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, and 2022 is no exception.
The initial outlay for a quality camera setup can be expensive, and with the cost of living going up, shopping events like Prime Day provide an opportunity to make some serious savings on a camera body, lenses, and any additional equipment you want to buy.
In recent years, the options available for both hobbyist and professional photographers have exploded. You can now choose between high-spec compacts and mirrorless designs, mid and entry-level devices that can be ramped up with the right lens, or DSLRs with specializations in stills or videography.
Check out our top early Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras below:
The best early deal we've found before Prime Day kicks off on July 12 is this Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera bundle.
The discount isn't amazing, admittedly, but if you are looking to upgrade your gear and photography with a professional-grade camera and all the accessories you could ever need, this deal is worth checking out.
The bundle contains a Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera, an 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 is II lens and a 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III lens, two 32GB memory cards, a camera case, charger, flash gun, filters, card reader, and a tripod.
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can pick IP a Panasonic LUMIX camera for a discount. This compact model contains a respectable 20.1MP MOS sensor, a 25-400mm LEICA DC lens, viewfinder, image stabilization and is able to shoot 4K video.
Reviews suggest this camera is an excellent option for photographers upgrading from simple point-and-shoot to a model with more advanced settings, and so if you're looking to push the boundaries of your photography further, consider picking up the LUMIX while its on offer.
If you are interested in exploring the world of mirrorless photography, the Panasonic LUMIX G7KS is for you.
Mirrorless cameras work without the reflex mirrors found in DSLRs and more traditional kinds of cameras and are usually equipped with an electronic viewfinder in a compact form factor.
They are known for producing sharp images with interchangeable lenses, and the G7, as a solid entry-level option, is no exception. However, you won't have the same lens range to choose from as a DSLR.
While Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 12, when it comes to early sales, the Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR bundle is our top choice. The bundle contains everything you could want to start exploring photography as an enthusiast or a professional, and while the discount isn't as much as we would like, it is still a quality investment.
As a keen photographer -- albeit an admittedly diehard Canon fan -- I keep an eye on the latest innovations in the space, which in recent years have included DSLRs with improved sensors, mirrorless devices, and incredible advances in smartphone-based photography.
It can be difficult to find sales deals on top-end devices, but for the casual photographer or hobbyists, there are always offers available over Prime Day either to enter the photography world or to upgrade your existing kit.
Amazon Prime Day, a major sales event in summer ahead of the annual Black Friday shopping week, began in 2015 and its popularity enshrined a new, yearly tradition for the e-retailer.
Since Prime Day's launch, other vendors including Walmart, Target, eBay, and Best Buy have jumped on the bandwagon and run their own short sales events -- with a few companies even choosing to start ahead of Prime Day to capture early bird customers.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 will start on July 12 at 3 am EDT and will continue on July 13, running for a total of 48 hours. However, some early deals have already been launched for products including Amazon's electronics lines and Fire TV.
Amazon Prime Day is not just a sales event: it's an opportunity for the e-commerce giant to lure more shoppers into signing up for a Prime subscription.
Prime offers better delivery terms, access to music and TV streaming service, and -- such as in the case of Prime Day -- access to exclusive sales. While this service costs $139 per year (or $14.99 per month), you can still access the sales by signing up for Amazon's 30-day free trial, or by signing up for a month and canceling quickly after the event, which means you won't be on the hook for the full subscription.
For more tips, visit our Prime Day tips and tricks hub.
ZDNet has been rounding up the best Prime Day deals by category:
Visit our Prime Day hub to discover even more great deals. If you'd like tips and tricks on how to suss out bargains on Amazon yourself, see: How to find the best deals, plus tips on how to master the sale.
Finally, Amazon isn't the only retailer holding a summer sale. Best Buy, Target, and others have incredible deals on offer right now. Check them out here: The best Prime Day competitor deals: Top sales not at Amazon
Not every camera on sale over Prime Day is enough of a steal to warrant a top spot on our recommendations list. However, you might also want to consider the other price cuts we've found that are noteworthy. These additional deals are listed below: