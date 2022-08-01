/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more

Whether you're having a movie night with friends and want a big screen TV to make your home feel like a theater, or just want to take advantage of awesome sales to get your hands on a new TV, brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung have some steep discounts going on right now.
taylor-clemons1.jpg
josh-slate.jpg
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer and  Josh Slate on
besttvdeals.png

Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends. 

Also: Best video streaming service 2022: Top 11 services

Best Sony TV deals

Sony is known for their premium OLED TV models, like the Bravia XR A90J. These use high-end tech like their proprietary Acoustic Surface Audio+, which turns the entire screen into a speaker as well as their XR Contrast and color-boosting algorithms to deliver crisp, crystal clear 4K images. Usually, these TVs are on the top end of pricey, but we were able to find some awesome deals to help get you a great Sony TV for less.

More: Best TV stand: When all mounts don't work

Save $1,100: Sony A90J OLED 83-inch TV for $4,899

 $4,899 at Newegg

Save $500: Sony A80K 65-inch OLED TV for $2,000

 $2,000 at Best Buy

Best LG TV deals

LG is another brand known for their premium TV models; in fact, they're one of the top manufacturers of OLED TVs, and their A1 and C1 lines have the tech to defend that honor. They support Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to create a more immersive, cinema-quality experience, and feature machine learning AI in their processors for better upscaling of non-4K content. Like Sony, LG TVs can be pretty pricey, but we've gathered up a few excellent deals on some of their top models.

More: This LG 77-inch OLED 4K TV is the best TV I've ever had

Save $1,800: LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series 75-inch 8K TV for $2,999

 View now at LG

Save $200: LG - 77" Class A1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,300

 $2,069.99 at Amazon

Best Samsung TV deals

Samsung markets their TVs to shoppers who have more modest budgets. Their latest Q line of TVs are made with their proprietary QLED panels, giving you color, contrast, and detailing that's comparable to that you find in OLED competitors. They also have an updated game mode that lets you monitor input lag, frame rate, and VRR options in real-time so you can catch issues before they can ruin your online match. And even though Samsung's prices are easier on your wallet, we still managed to find great deals to help you save even more.

More: Best live TV streaming services 2022: Expert recommendations

Save $2,000: Samsung QN900A 65-inch 8K for $2,999

 $2,999 at Samsung

Best TCL TV deals

TCL is the king of affordable TVs. By offering more stripped-down smart TVs that offer the basics of smart TV entertainment, they can keep their manufacturing costs low, and pass those savings on to you. Whether you're looking at their Roku or Google TV based models, it's pretty easy to find a TCL that fits your needs and your budget. We put together some of the best deals available right now on TCL TVs so you can get a great 4K smart TV without emptying your wallet.

More: Best soundbar 2022: Turn it up

Save $550: TCL 5-Series 65-inch Roku TV for $549

 $549 at Amazon

Save $70: TCL 75-inch 4-Series GoogleTV for $679

 $679 at Best Buy

Best Hisense TV deals

Like TCL, Hisense has managed to carve a piece of the TV market pie with value-driven panels that aren't short of quality. Today, you can find 4K flat-screens from the brand next to that of Samsung, Sony, and LG, in retail stores everywhere. With models like the U9DG that span upwards of 75'' and ones that boost HDR10+ and Dolby Vision visuals, you're definitely not getting the short end of the stick when going the Hisense route. Here are the best deals available on its best TVs. 

More: Best stereo speakers 2022: Build the perfect sound system

Save $50: Hisense 55-Inch H8 Android TV for $448

 $448 at Amazon

Save $350: Hisense 65U6GR 65-inch Roku TV for $549

 $549 at Amazon

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

The 9 best TV deals at Best Buy right now: August 2022
walmart-black-friday-early-sales-deals-samsung-chromebook-laptops-tablets.jpg

The 9 best TV deals at Best Buy right now: August 2022

TVs
The 5 best 4K TVs of 2022
A blurry, from-behind view of a man and woman on a couch, browsing through a list of movies on their TCL 4-Series.

The 5 best 4K TVs of 2022

TVs
Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED TV review: The best TV for brightly lit spaces
Samsung QN90B QLED TV

Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED TV review: The best TV for brightly lit spaces

TVs