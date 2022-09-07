/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Speakers

Today only: Save 30% on JBL speakers and headphones with this code

Looking for a waterproof speaker or some wireless earphones? You can get them today for 30% off with a special code. Here's how.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Getting personalized tech can be a fun way to show off your style while still enjoying the benefits of technology. One of the premier accessory companies, JBL, just dropped a one day only 30% off discount on all their personalized tech. For less than $100, you can get personalized speakers, earbuds, and more.

ZDNET Recommends

In order to get the deal, you will need to use code ONEDAY30. A life pro tip: You need to add this discount before you go to checkout at the JBL website when you are still in your cart. Otherwise, when you go to review your order, you will not see the code applied.

Be sure to check out this daily deal and get it before it expires -- or worse, they sell out. We rounded up the best deals so you can just head straight to checkout, once you apply the promo code, of course.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker

Save $52
JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
  • Current Price: $97
  • Original Price: $149

This handy waterproof speaker can handle up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and can withstand the roughest of conditions. Whether you're camping in an autumnal wonderland or just hanging around a small apartment space, the JBL eelivers high-quality audio for your music or podcasts.

View now at JBL

JBL LIVE 400BT headphones

Save $37
JBL LIVE 400BT headphones
JBL
  • Current Price: $87
  • Original Price: $124

JBL's headphones feature 40mm drivers that deliver signature sound for up to 24 hours. A quick 15-minute charge will also give you extra audio for another two hours. Easily swap from one Bluetooth device to another, and use Google Assistant and Alexa for voice commands. You can also adjust the audio to your liking from the JBL app.

View now at JBL

JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds

Save $50
JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds
JBL
  • Current Price: $69
  • Original Price: $119

These noise canceling earbuds use 6mm drivers to convey JBL's signature bass sound to your ears. They also use active noise cancelation when you need to focus – or just don't want to listen to traffic during your commute. Like the headphones above, you can use the JBL app to customize your audio. The earbuds feature up to 10 hours of playback with an extra 30 included in the charging case.

View now at JBL

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

McDonald's just threw technology out the window (well, its customers did)
screen-shot-2022-08-30-at-4-18-53-pm.png

McDonald's just threw technology out the window (well, its customers did)

The two smart devices I will never install in my house
opener

The two smart devices I will never install in my house

Google Chrome zero-day flaw: Users urged to install update 'immediately'
Computer user looking at laptop screen in a cafe

Google Chrome zero-day flaw: Users urged to install update 'immediately'