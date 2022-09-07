'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Getting personalized tech can be a fun way to show off your style while still enjoying the benefits of technology. One of the premier accessory companies, JBL, just dropped a one day only 30% off discount on all their personalized tech. For less than $100, you can get personalized speakers, earbuds, and more.
In order to get the deal, you will need to use code ONEDAY30. A life pro tip: You need to add this discount before you go to checkout at the JBL website when you are still in your cart. Otherwise, when you go to review your order, you will not see the code applied.
Be sure to check out this daily deal and get it before it expires -- or worse, they sell out. We rounded up the best deals so you can just head straight to checkout, once you apply the promo code, of course.
This handy waterproof speaker can handle up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and can withstand the roughest of conditions. Whether you're camping in an autumnal wonderland or just hanging around a small apartment space, the JBL eelivers high-quality audio for your music or podcasts.
JBL's headphones feature 40mm drivers that deliver signature sound for up to 24 hours. A quick 15-minute charge will also give you extra audio for another two hours. Easily swap from one Bluetooth device to another, and use Google Assistant and Alexa for voice commands. You can also adjust the audio to your liking from the JBL app.
These noise canceling earbuds use 6mm drivers to convey JBL's signature bass sound to your ears. They also use active noise cancelation when you need to focus – or just don't want to listen to traffic during your commute. Like the headphones above, you can use the JBL app to customize your audio. The earbuds feature up to 10 hours of playback with an extra 30 included in the charging case.