Save $60 on a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle with Walmart's Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday is well underway, and there are hundreds of sales to save money on your favorite tech products. But if you're looking for a great price specifically on a Nintendo Switch Lite, Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is a can't-miss.
The Nintendo Switch Lite, a kid-friendly, slimmed-down version of the original Switch, is usually priced at $199. The Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing bundle though, currently on sale from Walmart, comes in at the very same price -- throwing in the hit game Animal Crossing for free, effectively saving you $60. Animal Crossing is one of the highest rates games on the Switch, and one that you don't often see sales on.
The Switch Lite is already a fantastic option for younger gamers or travelers. It has a smaller screen with more compact controls, plus a longer battery life. And when you couple Animal Crossing: New Horizons with it, one of the most popular games for the younger set, it's an obvious choice if you're looking for a Switch console for a kid. Since it's available for in-store pickup or free shipping (overnight for me), you'll have the console in plenty of time for Christmas. If you happen to be looking for a deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED, there's a fantastic Cyber Monday sale there too -- a free $75 gift card.
