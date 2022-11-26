Supercharge your PC: 240Hz gaming monitor Black Friday 2022 deals

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
You've got the powerful processor and the beefy graphics card, and your system is packed with fast RAM -- but have you put thought into the main part of any gaming PC setup?
The bit you look at.
The display.
Upgrading to a monitor with a fast 240Hz refresh rate can massively improve the gaming experience. Smoother gameplay is more immersive and engaging, and oftentimes can make the difference between winning and losing.
Below are the best deals we could currently find on 240Hz gaming monitors.
Display size: 27 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: FHD 1080p
Response time: 0.5 ms
Display size: 31.5 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: FHD 1080p
Response time: 4 ms
Display size: 48.7 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: QHD Wide 1440p
Response tme: 1 ms
Display size: 32 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: FHD 1080p
Response time: 1 ms
Display size: 25 inches
Refresh rate: 360Hz
Resolution: FHD 1080p
Response time: 1 ms
Display size: 32 inches
Refresh rate: 240Hz
Resolution: QHD Wide 1440p
Response time: 1 ms
We trawled through all of the major retailers, mainstream deal sites, and more niche deal sites to find the best offers on products. We then selected the best offers among those from the most reputable retailers to share with you.
This year's Black Friday shopping extravaganza fell on Nov. 25, but the sales are ongoing through Cyber Monday, and will continue through the holiday shopping season.
Cyber Monday is on Nov. 28, following Black Friday. While bargains are available every day between now and the end of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain the two biggest shopping days of the year.
