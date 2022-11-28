Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused, at-home worker who needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming or media consumption.

In any of these cases, or just about any use case you could come up with, we've got you covered with Cyber Monday deals at some of the biggest retailers around. We scoured the web for not just the best offers on mainstream, do-it-all displays, but also on more niche models like huge ultrawides, super-fast refresh gaming displays, and massive 43-inch+ monitors.

Read on to find a selection of the best deals around right now, regardless of what type and size of monitor you're looking for.

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals

Below are the best monitor deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting monitor deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others.

Dell 34-inch, 144Hz curved gaming monitor for $379 Save $120 Dell -- Amazon Current price: $380

$380 Original price: $500 Dell's 34-inch curved gaming monitor has been around for quite a while now, but it's still remained a perennial favorite among fans of ultrawide displays during that time. Its 3440x1440 (WQHD) resolution provides crisp, immersive visuals for anything from first-person shooters to racing titles, and its 144Hz refresh rate means you'll be seeing more frames faster than your opponents, View now at Amazon

Samsung 34-inch, 75Hz ultrawide monitor for $229 Save $171 Samsung -- Walmart Current price: $229

$229 Original price: $400 If the ultrawide form factor seems ideal for you, but you don't necessarily need a dedicated gaming monitor, Samsung's 34-inch model is a great entry point for productivity enthusiasts that might still get up to some casual gaming from time to time. Its 3440 x 1440 resolution means whatever task you put it to should look great thanks to its solid pixel density. View now at Walmart

Acer Nitro 32-inch class, 165Hz gaming monitor for $262 Save $41 Acer -- Amazon Current price: $259

$259 Original price: $300 If you want a gaming monitor in the more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, Acer's Nitro model has got you covered with 31.5 inches of diagonal space and a refresh rate that can be pushed to 165Hz. The unit also features a 1500R curve to make your gaming experience more immersive, and AMD FreeSync support to keep your visual buttery smooth even during framerate dips. View now at Amazon

LG 32-inch, 4K monitor for creatives for $415 Save $77 LG -- Amazon Current price: $423

$423 Original price: $500 Between its UHD, 4K resolution and its support for HDR10 and the DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut, LG's 32-inch display is a great option for photo and video editors looking for a display that can provide crisp, color-accurate representations of their projects. The IPS panel will also provide excellent viewing angles to help you demonstrate your exceptional work to all of the clients that'll be surrounding you. View now at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey 32-inch, 4K monitor for $549 Save $250 Samsung Current price: $549

$549 Original price: $800 Samsung's Odyssey line of gaming monitors are the company's current lineup of top-end gaming displays. Given the premium specs, it's rare to see a model dip this low in price, especially one with a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for both AMD's FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync. It's also a rare member of the Odyssey family that skips the curved display, making it great for gamers that prefer a flat panel. View now at Amazon

Dell 27-inch, 75Hz IPS monitor for $144 Save $75 Dell Current price: $145

$145 Original price: $220 Dell's IPS panels are known for punching well above their weight class, but it's rare to see one available for under $200. The 1080p resolution means even modest video cards should be able to max out the 75Hz upgraded refresh rate for smoother gameplay as well. The slims bezels also make it a great option as a secondary display, or even for creating a multi-monitor setup with more than one. After all, three of these would cost you less than many single ultrawide displays. View now at Amazon

Asus 24-inch Eye Care monitor for $109 Save $25 Asus -- Amazon Current price: $109

$109 Original price: $134 Asus's 24-inch display may look like other models on this list, but it's designed a better option for people that suffer from eyestrain after staring at their screens all day. Its flicker-free panel and ultra-low blue light emissions help eliminate two of the biggest factors causing eyestrain. It even features an anti-glare surface so those pesky reflections from nearby windows or lamps won't bother you anymore either. View now at Amazon

Sceptre 24-inch 75Hz LED monitor for $89 Save $40 Sceptre -- Amazon Current price: $85

$85 Original price: $125 The #1 best seller in Amazon's Computer Monitors category has earned that position by being a great do-it-all display for an already excellent price. With this discount, that price got even better, making this an outright steal for a budget-friendly media consumption or productivity display. View now at Amazon

BenQ Zowie 24.5-inch, 240Hz monitor for $429 Save $70 BenQ -- Amazon Current price: $429

$429 Original price: $500 BenQ's Zowie brand might not be as widely known as some of the largest gaming peripheral makers, but it has a cult-like following, especially among pro gamers and those competing at the highest levels in FPS games. For these folks, frames matter the most, and 240Hz means you'll see up to 240 of them per second, providing optimal performance and the best chance of getting the drop on your opponent. There are cheaper 240Hz models, but none offer the DyAc+ feature included with this monitor that all but eliminates motion blue, no matter how fast you're moving. There's a reason why pro FPS players at the pinnacle of Valorant and CS:GO swear by this monitor. View now at Amazon

Samsung 27-inch curved HD monitor for $149 Save $60 Samsung -- Walmart Current price: $129

$129 Original price: $189 This Samsung model isn't the newest display on the list by any means, but with curved monitors once again becoming popular, it's worth revisiting. Its full HD resolution and HDMI inputs mean it could be great for media consumption, and it's a rare model that offers a curve at this size without being an ultra-wide form factor. View now at Walmart

How did we choose these Cyber Monday monitor deals? We trawled through all of the major retailers, mainstream deal sites, and more niche deal sites to find not only the best offers on products with extremely broad appeal, but also on monitors that suit the needs of the more niche shopper, like creative professionals or competitive gamers. We then selected the best offers among those from the most reputable retailers to share with you.

When is Black Friday 2022? This year's Black Friday shopping extravaganza fell on Nov. 25.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday follows Black Friday on November 28. While bargains are available every day between now and the end of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain the two biggest shopping days of the year.