If you're skipped the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market are still offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping ahead of Cyber Monday.
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
Because there are still some groans and strains in the supply chain, both big box stores and smaller businesses are offering more deals this year. You can save hundreds of dollars on major staples like TVs or even some top-notch electronics like Samsung devices.
Below, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals still available that you can shop right now. We'll be updating this frequently through the end of Cyber Monday. However, some of these deals might be flash deals, so if you see something that you'd like or that's a perfect gift for a family member, add it to your cart sooner rather than later.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Cyber Monday deals worth checking out:
Below are the best Black Friday deals we could find. Farther down the page, you'll find amazing deals separated out by big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Looking for a no-frills chromebook? The Asus Vivobook only weighs 2.31 pounds and still packs an 11.6-inch screen for taking your work on the go. Surf the web with 4GB of RAM and up to 2.8GHz of processing power for when you need it. It also offers a 180-degree hinge for laying the screen flat.
Having top-notch security in my home is imperative for me, and having a handy wireless doorbell so I can check who's at my door before I answer it gives me peace of mind. The Google Doorbell can do that, allow me to chat via two-way audio, zoom in with 6x zooming, and can even send me motion-activated alerts. It comes in four different colors to match your home's aesthetic, too.
Outdoor cameras can help give you extra peace of mind, whether you're just heading to bed or heading out for that much-needed vacation. The GE CYNC can give you just that with its 2K video resolution monitoring with night vision and person detection. As an included bonus, you can save the footage locally and via cloud storage.
Govee Hexa Light panels can be sorted into your own preferred shapes, so you can adjust them to your needs. Because they're smart lights, you can personalize each hexagon into a unique color or use built-in light settings. They're compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Grab this 20-pack and save $161, but you can also score them in 10-packs, 7-packs, and 17-packs for a discount, too.
If you've been holding off picking up some great PlayStation 4 games for a solid sale, Gamestop has you covered. Right now, you can score top hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 for only $20 -- and if you buy two games, you get a third for free. You can pick up games like Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West, Judgment, The Last of Us 2, and more.
For those that want a budget-friendly fitness tracker, you can save $50 on the Charge 5 right now at Wellbots. Featuring an ECG, oxygen monitoring, and even menstrual cycle tracking, it can help monitor over 20 goal-based exercise modes. Use it also to tap-to-pay at participating retailers.
The Sony A80J is one of the best deals we've seen on a TV with savings of $900. The OLED model features XR Triluminos Pro Color and XR OLED Contrast to bring a beautiful picture to your TV screen. With the integrated Google TV OS, you can easily pull up your favorite shows straight from the home hub -- or use voice commands to do so.
Right now, a Disney+ subscription will set you back $79 for the year, but starting December 8, it jumps to $109 per year. Those with young children, theater enthusiasts, or even those that like to watch the latest Nat Geo documentaries should plan to pick it up today to save $30. You can stream the latest Disney hits like Disenchanted, Encanto, Star Wars: Andor, and more.
The self-emptying i155220 robot vacuum can last for up to 60 days before you need to empty the bin. With 10 times the power-lifting suction, it uses a 3-stage cleaning system to make sure your floors stay clean using multi-surface rubber brushes. It cleans in neat rows rather than a randomized pathing plan and you can set it to clean while you're out and about so you come home to clean floors.
Sporting extra storage for audiobooks and wireless charging, the Signature Edition of Amazon's hit e-reader brings thousands of books to your fingertips in a single device. The 6.8-inch display offers adjustability for font, sizing, and even warm light, and it's much easier to carry onto a plane.
Looking for a new streaming service? With code ALLYEAR you can get the annal streaming service subscription for only $50, or 50% off the original $100 price tag. Enjoy great content like NFL games, The Good Fight, Evil, Spongebob Squarepants, Paw Patrol, and more. You will need to mark the annual subscription to get the deal -- it doesn't apply to monthly plans.
Looking for a great handy accessory for your iPhone? Having tested this MagLoop myself, it's a super handy accessory for your Apple phone. It uses a comfortable silicone ring that can pop out for an easier grip. The other nice feature about that same ring is it can double as a kickstand to help you shoot that amazing video for TikTok. Plus, it doubles as a bottle opener for when you need to open up a beverage in a pinch.
Full disclosure: We put this watch to the test in a tough mudder, and it held up to the challenge. In fact, ZDNET Apple expert Matthew Miller stated, "To my surprise, it held up really well and I still cannot believe that the display is flawless. I tip my hat off to Apple for making a rugged device with premium materials that actually does hold up well under tough conditions." If you're a rugged hiker or need a tough watch, this $60 deal is the one for you.
The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More combo offers a propeller holder and landing gear extensions. It can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge, and can shoot 4K HD video. It's also incredibly light, weighing less than 150g and folding for extra portability. You can also fly this drone without needing to register it with the government.
This year, Black Friday fell on Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday will fall on the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will be Nov. 28.
