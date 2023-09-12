'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I took a chance on these rechargeable batteries during COVID times and now they're my go-to
I use AA batteries for so many things. They're all over the house, in remotes, flashlights, alarms, and other applications.
Of all the things I use AA batteries for, there's one application that's pretty important -- my wireless lav mics that I use for filming videos. Those batteries need to go the distance, and I also need to have backups, so I'm never left without power for those mics.
I took a chance on a set of eight rechargeable batteries with a USB charger from the brand Powerowl on Amazon. I'd never heard of the brand, but it was the height of the pandemic and I couldn't find any others. The batteries had over 10,000 reviews with a 4.5-star average. The cost was also spot on (currently $28.99, plus a $3 coupon offer) and I figured they could serve as my backups if they weren't great.
When the batteries arrived, I charged them up, and then inserted a charged pair of batteries into my mic and a pair into the receiver and set about filming. To my surprise, the batteries lasted considerably longer than I expected from an unknown brand.
ZDNET Recommends
Powerowl AA rechargeable batteries and charger
The Powerowl AA rechargeable batteries and charger greatly exceeded my expectations.
The specs
Here are the details you need:
- Can be recharged over 1,200 times, while retaining 70% charge after non-use (for up to three years)
- Achieve a full charge (for nearly spent batteries) in 6-8 hours
- Working temperatures -- from 14 degrees F to 113 degrees F
- Storage temperatures -- from 14 degrees F to 104 degrees F
- Indicator light -- red is charging, green is charged, green blinking means battery is damaged, and orange means input voltage is too low
- Input: DC 5V 2A; Output: DC 1.4V 250mAh AA / 1.4V 250mAh AAA
- US UL 1310 safety certification
- Overcharge and short-circuit protection
- 2800mAh high-capacity, low self-discharge Ni-MH batteries for long life
- Includes eight batteries, charging dock, and USB cable
- Ten-year shelf-life
- The charger can charge one or all eight batteries simultaneously
The amount of time the batteries will last on a full charge depends on what they are being used for. My wireless mics can really drain batteries fast but I've been able to achieve roughly four hours of filming on a single charge. From my battery experience, that's outstanding service.
Of course, your mileage may vary, depending on usage. But if you're looking for a dependable set of rechargeable batteries that includes a handy charger, you can't beat this deal. In fact, I've found that the Powerowl batteries tend to outperform name-brand rechargeables in both charging time and performance.