'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you've started gift shopping for the holidays, you've come to the right place. Here you will find a thoughtfully curated list of the best affordable tech gifts, including wireless earbuds, smart home gadgets, and massage machines -- all of which cost less than $75.
These products make great gifts for anyone on your holiday gift-giving list this year. Now, let's get to some gift shopping.
More:
The Renpho Eye Massager will transport anyone into relaxation bliss with a heated eye massage. Whether they suffer from headaches or are simply stressed from day-to-day life, this eye massager gently massages and heats the eyes for 20 minutes.
You can control the intensity of the massage as well as listen to built-in relaxing music or connect it to a customized playlist via Bluetooth.
The Logitech MX Master 2S is an excellent mouse to get, whether it's for a family or friend who dabbles in video production, or someone who could use the ergonomics for less tension on the wrist. It has a speed adaptive scroll wheel that auto shifts on the fly from click to click for hyper-fast scrolling. And, its ergonomic shape allows you to work comfortably with ideally placed thumb wheel and controls.
The Govee Flow Plus Smart LED light bars are an affordable gift suggestion for those who like fairy lights, lamps, and to create ambiance beyond typical ceiling lights. These LED bars can be controlled through a mobile device or voice assistant for different colors and brightness. It's the perfect gift for movie nights or nighttime gaming sessions.
Since gamers stare at screens for hours, they need a reliable pair of blue-light blocking glasses. Give the gamer in your life a pair of blue-light blocking glasses from the renowned brand, Gunnar. Gunnar's gaming eyewear collection claims to reduce eye strain and prevent dry eyes from long hours of gaming.
These glasses block 65% of the LED blue light from screens like monitors, TVs, tablets, and more.
Give the gift of a good night's sleep with the Dodow Sleep Aid Device. The device works by placing it on a flat surface next to your bed, and it shines a soft blue light onto the ceiling. Follow the motion of the light with your breathing and it relaxes you into sleep mode, enabling you to fall asleep faster. The device automatically shuts off so you can fall asleep with it still on.
That friend or family member that loves to work out will appreciate this smart jump rope since it can track their workouts and progress. The rope pairs up with an app to track jump count, calories burned, and workout times. I
In addition, the rope can be adjusted to the right length.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera is a fun and colorful gift, perfect if you're planning any type of gathering. Pulling inspiration from old Polaroids, the Instax Mini 11 is a sturdy camera with auto exposure, a selfie mode, and flash, and is able to print photos immediately after you say "Cheese."
Unlike previous mini camera models, Fujifilm opted out of the exposure control dial on this one and instead just has automatic exposure. In addition, there is a selfie mode, so you can easily turn selfies into printed photos.
Also: The best instant cameras
The brand-new 5th Generation Echo Dot brings more powerful audio to Amazon's most popular smart speaker. While this Echo Dot is the same size as the previous generation, it features a completely redesigned internal structure for double the bass output and crisper audio, as well as a temperature sensor that can give you the room temperature or run automations through Alexa.
The Echo Dot with Clock display now goes beyond the time to show calendar events and media information, making it a helpful addition for anyone looking for a sleek and compact smart speaker for a bedside table or office.
Review: It sounds ridiculous but I forgot how useful digital clocks can be
Movie nights are so much better with this mini projector. You can watch movies or play games using the projector that has 1080p full HD display. It has six total ports, including an HDMI port, a micro-USB, and an audio jack so you can use pretty much any device. The projector also weighs less than a pound, so the gift recipient can bring it to parties or while traveling.
Also: The 5 best portable projectors: Entertainment anywhere
For the music-obsessed in your life, these earbuds from JBL have active noise-canceling technology for much less than competitor brands. They also have Smart Ambient technology, so that you choose whether you want to tune out the world or engage with your surroundings. Other features include an IPX4 rating for sweat proofing, eight hours of battery life, and JBL's signature Pure Bass sound.
Below are five tech cheap tech gift deals under $75 across major retailers happening right now.
With affordability top of our minds, we chose products that would not only cover lots of different interests and wants, but also items that are suitable -- and budget-friendly -- as larger gifts.
The act of giving gifts has different protocols in cultures around the world. If you have in-laws, family, or friends who practice gift-giving in different ways than you're used to, don't be afraid to ask what you should do! You can always do some reading online for proper etiquette in various cultures.
But no matter what, as long as the gift you're giving is thoughtful, and you're genuine in the act of giving, the receiver will likely be happy with whatever you do.