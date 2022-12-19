/>
The best cheap tech gifts under $75 to give for the holidays

Holiday shopping season is upon, and if you're in search for the best cheap tech gifts, there are plenty of options for any recipient that are under $75.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu
If you've started gift shopping for the holidays, you've come to the right place. Here you will find a thoughtfully curated list of the best affordable tech gifts, including wireless earbuds, smart home gadgets, and massage machines -- all of which cost less than $75.

These products make great gifts for anyone on your holiday gift-giving list this year. Now, let's get to some gift shopping.

Renpho Eye Massager with Heat

Best self-care cheap tech gift
White eye massager on a wooden table next to a succulent
Image: Renpho
  • Price: $70
  • Features: Heats to between 104-107 degrees Fahrenheit | 180-degree adjustable design | Built-in speakers with music

The Renpho Eye Massager will transport anyone into relaxation bliss with a heated eye massage. Whether they suffer from headaches or are simply stressed from day-to-day life, this eye massager gently massages and heats the eyes for 20 minutes. 

You can control the intensity of the massage as well as listen to built-in relaxing music or connect it to a customized playlist via Bluetooth.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Target

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Best cheap tech gift for remote workers
Person's hand on a Logitech wireless mouse
Image: Logitech
  • Price: $60
  • Features: Compatible with PC and Mac | 5.1 ounces | Full charge lasts up to 70 days

The Logitech MX Master 2S is an excellent mouse to get, whether it's for a family or friend who dabbles in video production, or someone who could use the ergonomics for less tension on the wrist. It has a speed adaptive scroll wheel that auto shifts on the fly from click to click for hyper-fast scrolling. And, its ergonomic shape allows you to work comfortably with ideally placed thumb wheel and controls. 

Also: Best wireless mouse: Making a case for Logitech

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Govee Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars

Best cheap tech gift for ambiance
govee-flow-plus-smart-led-light-bars
Govee
  • Price: $60
  • Features: RGBICWW light colors | Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant | 23 scene modes

The Govee Flow Plus Smart LED light bars are an affordable gift suggestion for those who like fairy lights, lamps, and to create ambiance beyond typical ceiling lights. These LED bars can be controlled through a mobile device or voice assistant for different colors and brightness. It's the perfect gift for movie nights or nighttime gaming sessions. 

Also: All things smart home at ZDNET

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Gunnar Gaming Glasses

Best cheap tech gift for gamers
Orange lens Gunnar glasses with black frames against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
  • Price: $50
  • Features: Smudge and anti-glare coating | Amber lens | Polycarbonate frame

Since gamers stare at screens for hours, they need a reliable pair of blue-light blocking glasses. Give the gamer in your life a pair of blue-light blocking glasses from the renowned brand, Gunnar. Gunnar's gaming eyewear collection claims to reduce eye strain and prevent dry eyes from long hours of gaming.

These glasses block 65% of the LED blue light from screens like monitors, TVs, tablets, and more.

Also: The 5 best blue light blocking glasses

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Dodow Sleep Aid Device

Best cheap tech gift for a good night's sleep
Woman asleep in bed with a sleep device next to her on the nightstand
Image: Dodow
  • Price: $60
  • Features: Two different modes | Battery operated | Touch-sensitive surface 

Give the gift of a good night's sleep with the Dodow Sleep Aid Device. The device works by placing it on a flat surface next to your bed, and it shines a soft blue light onto the ceiling. Follow the motion of the light with your breathing and it relaxes you into sleep mode, enabling you to fall asleep faster. The device automatically shuts off so you can fall asleep with it still on. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Tangram Smart Rope

Best cheap tech gift for fitness enthusiasts
Black smart jump rope next to a smartphone with a timer on its screen against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
  • Price: $70
  • Features: 1.09 pounds | Adjustable rope length | Store up to 100 sets of workout data

That friend or family member that loves to work out will appreciate this smart jump rope since it can track their workouts and progress. The rope pairs up with an app to track jump count, calories burned, and workout times. I
In addition, the rope can be adjusted to the right length. 

View now at AmazonView now at Newegg

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera

Best cheap tech gift for making memories
fujifilm-instax-mini-11-instant-film-camera
Image: Fujifilm
  • Price: $60
  • Features: 1-touch selfie mode | Automatic exposure | 0.65 pounds

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera is a fun and colorful gift, perfect if you're planning any type of gathering. Pulling inspiration from old Polaroids, the Instax Mini 11 is a sturdy camera with auto exposure, a selfie mode, and flash, and is able to print photos immediately after you say "Cheese."

Unlike previous mini camera models, Fujifilm opted out of the exposure control dial on this one and instead just has automatic exposure. In addition, there is a selfie mode, so you can easily turn selfies into printed photos.

Also: The best instant cameras

View now at TargetView now at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th generation)

Best smart assistant cheap tech gift
Amazon Echo Dot (fourth-generation)
Image: Amazon
  • Price: $40
  • Features: 3 color options | More sensors | Eero built-in

The brand-new 5th Generation Echo Dot brings more powerful audio to Amazon's most popular smart speaker. While this Echo Dot is the same size as the previous generation, it features a completely redesigned internal structure for double the bass output and crisper audio, as well as a temperature sensor that can give you the room temperature or run automations through Alexa. 

The Echo Dot with Clock display now goes beyond the time to show calendar events and media information, making it a helpful addition for anyone looking for a sleek and compact smart speaker for a bedside table or office.

Review: It sounds ridiculous but I forgot how useful digital clocks can be

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

PVO Mini Projector

Best cheap tech gift for movie nights
White and yellow mini projector on a table
Image: Amazon
  • Price: $70
  • Features: Projects up to 170 inches | 1080p full HD | HDMI and USB connectivity 

Movie nights are so much better with this mini projector. You can watch movies or play games using the projector that has 1080p full HD display. It has six total ports, including an HDMI port, a micro-USB, and an audio jack so you can use pretty much any device. The projector also weighs less than a pound, so the gift recipient can bring it to parties or while traveling. 

Also: The 5 best portable projectors: Entertainment anywhere

View now at Amazon

JBL Tune 230NC Earbuds

Best cheap tech gift for listening to music
Man smiling and wearing white earbuds in his eyes with the sun shining
Image: JBL
  • Price: $50
  • Features: 3 color options | Active noise-canceling technology | 4 built-in microphones 

For the music-obsessed in your life, these earbuds from JBL have active noise-canceling technology for much less than competitor brands. They also have Smart Ambient technology, so that you choose whether you want to tune out the world or engage with your surroundings. Other features include an IPX4 rating for sweat proofing, eight hours of battery life, and JBL's signature Pure Bass sound.

Also: The best wireless earbuds

View now at Best BuyView now at Target

How did we choose these cheap tech gifts?

With affordability top of our minds, we chose products that would not only cover lots of different interests and wants, but also items that are suitable -- and budget-friendly -- as larger gifts. 

What is proper gift-giving etiquette?

The act of giving gifts has different protocols in cultures around the world. If you have in-laws, family, or friends who practice gift-giving in different ways than you're used to, don't be afraid to ask what you should do! You can always do some reading online for proper etiquette in various cultures.

But no matter what, as long as the gift you're giving is thoughtful, and you're genuine in the act of giving, the receiver will likely be happy with whatever you do.

What are the best gifts by category this holiday season?


