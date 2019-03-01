10 Apple products you shouldn't buy (March 2019 edition)

Things Apple needs to fix in iOS 13
iOS was first released 11 years ago. Now that it's hit iOS 12 (and with iOS 13 on the horizon) it still contains some really crazy, outdated user interface design choices that I can't ...
Why you should avoid: There's a lot of chatter that there's an updated iPad incoming soon.
Hardware last updated: March 2018.
Why you should avoid: The current HomePod is a first-generation device that was released over a year ago to offer a challenge to devices such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home speaker. But a year old in the tech industry is a long time, and so it might be worthwhile holding out on buying one until we get a clearer idea of whether Apple is planning a refresh
Hardware last updated: February 2018.
Why you should avoid: Buy something cheaper that will last you longer!
I would never buy another Lightning cable from Apple, as there are far better alternatives on offer from companies such as Anker, Amazon, Nomad, and Paracable.
But what about USB-C-to-Lightning I hear you ask? Well, for the first time you have an option outside of Apple now that Anker has released its own Powerline II USB-C-to-Lightning cable, which is fully compliant with Apple's Made For iPhone (MFi) standard..
Status: Too expensive!
Why you should avoid: The 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pros were updated on July 12, 2018, so as Macs go they're not that old, but we're not into a new year, and while I wouldn't say that you should avoid this, the fact that they are based on Intel's Kaby Lake processors, which have been superseded by Cannon Lake, and that they appear to suffer from a cable flex issue that's expensive to fix, I'm saying spend your money cautiously.
Hardware last updated: July 2018.
Why you should avoid: Buy now, and you might regret it when a newer version drops.
With rumors of updated AirPods circulating, now may not be the time to shell out $159 on Apple's wireless earphones. There are also a whole raft of other earphones out there that are worth taking a look at.
Hardware last updated: Launched December 2016.
Why you should avoid: It's hard to recommend buying a computer that's over a year old.
No matter how much Apple's new "Behind the Mac" ads try to convince me that Macs have a longer lifespan than a PC, I still find it hard to recommend people spend top dollar on technology that's over a year old. This, like most of Apple's Mac lineup, is in desperate need of a refresh.
Hardware last updated: June 2017, with the refresh bringing with it Intel Kaby Lake processors, updated displays, and faster SSDs storage.
Guidance: Probably not going to see a refresh this year, so it's worth it if you feel like paying top dollar or last year's tech.
Apple's 5th-generation Apple TV 4K, built around the A10X Fusion processor and coming with a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage, was last updated over a year ago. It's still a great device, but the starting price of $179 feels hefty for something over a year old.
Don't be confused between this and the 4th-generation Apple TV (without the 4K branding) is also still for sale. This was first released October 2015.
Hardware last updated: The 5th-generation Apple TV 4K was launched September 2017
Why you should avoid: It's painfully old and outdated!
As the iPhone gets bigger, the case of the iPad mini gets weaker. This is doubly so if the OLED iPhone 8 ships with the rumored 5.8-inch display.
The iPad mini is also getting old, with the September 2016 update being only a storage bump.
There are some pretty persistent rumors suggesting that Apple is getting ready to drop the iPad mini from its lineup.
Hardware last updated: Storage options and price tweaks March 2017, but underlying product based on the iPad mini from September 2015.
Why you should avoid: Old, outdated, and Apple has already teased us with a replacement due in 2019.
Once the apex of Apple's computer line, the Mac Pro is now a dinosaur.
Now that Apple has confirmed that there won't be a new Mac Pro until next year (presumably so as not to cannibalize iMac Pro sales), I think that the old Mac Pro should be off everyone's list (unless you absolutely rely on it and you have to replace one that's been taken out of action).
Hardware last updated: Price cut April 2017, but the Mac Pro has been unchanged since December 2013.
Why you should avoid: Old, still works, but far expensive for what it is now.
This one is tricky. The hardware of the iPod touch was last updated back in July 2015, which means that by modern standards it's getting quite long in the tooth. However, the July 2017 price cut means that it's a better deal than it was a few weeks ago.
Since Apple didn't refresh the iPod touch alongside the iPhone XS, it's quite possible that Apple is going to milk this old piece of hardware for as long as possible. If you don't want an iPhone, have an ancient iPod instead.
Hardware last updated: Storage options and price tweaks July 2017, but underlying product based on the iPod touch from July 2015.
If you were hoping to pick up a cheap iPhone X following the launch of the new iPhones, you're outta luck because Apple pulled the plug on it.
The iPhone XS launch day was also the day that Apple discontinued the budget iPhone SE.
This model has been replaced with the not-so-small, not-so-cheap iPhone XR (which also doesn't have a headphone jack).
Can a product that never actually launched be discontinued?
Turns out AirPower was such a magical device that it disappeared altogether!
A year ago during the iPhone X unveiling Apple announced AirPower, an all-in-one wireless charger for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The product never shipped, and today it seems that Apple has scrubbed almost all traces of it off its website.
Apple products are expensive, so it makes sense to avoid buying anything that's nearing the end of its lifecycle, or when you can buy something of equivalent quality from another vendor. Here is a list of the items you are best avoiding.
