10 Apple products you shouldn't buy (March 2019 edition)

Apple products are expensive, so it makes sense to avoid buying anything that's nearing the end of its lifecycle, or when you can buy something of equivalent quality from another vendor. Here is a list of the items you are best avoiding.

iPad

Why you should avoid: There's a lot of chatter that there's an updated iPad incoming soon.

Hardware last updated: March 2018.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

