11 upcoming AR trends that will redefine technology

The battle between teachers and students over smartphones in the classroom may be heading for a negotiated peace--at least in some classrooms. New apps are helping to supplement course material in engaging, decidedly more interactive ways.

JigSpace, for example, lets kids explore virtual 3D models of objects on a table. FigmentAR, which allows you to create virtual portals to new worlds, has become popular with teachers. By setting up portals around the room, teachers have ready-made learning stations. Kids can leap from the classroom to an underwater world to study whales while filling in workbooks. Then, at the next portal, they can get up close with some ancient ruins.