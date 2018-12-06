7 Technologies that will transform Advanced Manufacturing in 2019

Prices for industrial sensors have been declining all decade, and that trend will continue in 2019, giving rise to even greater adoption of IoT technologies. According to CBInsights, venture investment in the space is responsible for falling prices.

"VC investment in the industrial IoT space jumped 275% from 2013 to 2017. In 2018 year-to-date, industrial IoT companies have raised $2.6B."

By extension, it's safe to bet that technologies related to IoT data, including data related to machine performance and operations efficiency, will find greater market penetration. On the software side, 2019 will be a good year to sell IIoT analytics.