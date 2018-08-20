9 Best VR headsets you can buy right now

This was the one we'd been waiting for, the VR headset to usher in an era of immersive entertainment. The Oculus, which is already over two years old, mostly delivered on that promise, although early passions cooled somewhat with availability issues.

The Rift is most commonly compared with the HTC Vive, and it has the advantage in price ($399, about $100 cheaper than the Vive). The Vive, however, wins out when it comes to the seamlessness of the immersive experience. Like the Vive, the Rift requires a wired connection to a high end gaming PC. Older Windows users might be disappointed to learn that new games will only run on Windows 10 (Rift will continue to support its previous releases on older versions of Windows). If you have a sweet gaming setup already, the Rift is now the more affordable high-end choice, outperforming the Sony PlaystationVR (which requires a PS4). With Facebook's eagerness to get its hardware into the hands of the masses, it's also a safe bet the Rift will continue to be supported by its corporate overlords and by an active developer community with a string of high-profile successes.