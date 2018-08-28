Galaxy Note 9 cost too much? Great smartphones in every price range

iPhone
Most of the smartphones in my 10 best list are high-end smartphones, but there are also very capable phones in the $500 and even $200 range.
The Moto G6 Play has a rock solid build, stock Android with Moto enhancements, splash resistant, and great battery life. Check out the full CNET review for more details on this phone.
Price: $199.99 on Amazon. You can also spend just $50 more for the Moto G6, which may be the better option.
Honor took initiative in 2018 to launch a couple of phones directly in the US. The Honor 7X is one of the most affordable phones you can find at $200 and I have recommended it to many family and friends.
The Honor 7X is powered by the Kirin 659 and has an 18:9 5.93 inch display. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage with a microSD card slot. Dual rear cameras provide depth effects and the large 3340 mAh battery will keep it going at least a full day.
Check out the full ZDNet review for more details on this phone.
Price: $199.99 in black, red, or blue.
Andy Rubin, one of the creators of Android, launched a new company last year and kicked off sales of the Essential Phone for $699. It didn't seem to sell that well at this price and has since been some serious special offers, making it an Android phone to buy and test out Android Pie.
The Essential Phone has a unique full screen display with a small area in the display for the front facing camera. It is made of titanium and ceramic so it feels fantastic in your hand and is built to withstand some accidental drops.
It features flagship specs with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and dual rear camera setup. It runs a stock version of Android with a promise of timely updates too.
Check out the full ZDNet review for more details on this phone.
The LG G6 was the first phone to launch in early 2017 with this unique display aspect ratio and minimal bezel design. Several other phones have followed suit with minimizing bezels, but the LG G6 is still a solid option.
The LG G6 has a 5.7-inch display, robust design with IP68 dust and water resistance combined with MIL-STD 810G drop certification. It has dual rear cameras with one providing wide-angle capture capability, which is unique to LG in the smartphone space.
Check out the full ZDNet review for more details on this phone.
Price: $379.99 from Amazon.
Honor-branded phones offer much of what you find in higher end models at a much more affordable price. The Honor View 10 matches closely to the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, but at a price saving you a couple hundred dollars.
The Honor View 10 is available in black or blue with a high end Kirin 970 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras with 20 megapixel and 16 megapixel lenses, and a large 5.99 inch display.
Check out the full ZDNet review, 9/10.
Price: $429 from Honor, includes a $70 back-to-school special price
It's been a few years since I purchased a OnePlus device, but after testing out a mirror black one I immediately went and purchased a Silk White OnePlus 6. It may be the most gorgeous phone I have ever tested and it is tough to beat.
It packs in many flagship specs at a price nearly half that of the leading flagship smartphones. You get a lot for your money with a Snapdragon 845 processor, dual rear cameras, large amount of RAM and storage, and fast charging support. It also keeps the headphone jack that so many others are taking away.
Check out the full ZDNet review.
Price: Starts at $529 from OnePlus for 6GB/64GB, $50 more for 8/128GB, and $100 more for 8/256GB.
If creating video content is one of your primary needs, then the LG V30 is one to consider. It takes the best from the LG G series and combines that with the LG V series. You end up with a dual rear camera setup that captures fantastic video while also having advanced audio with a Quad-DAC.
Like the LG G6, the LG V30 has a high dust and water resistant rating and MIL-STD 810G drop certification. The dual rear cameras let you capture all of the world around you with a wide-angle lens. A large 6-inch display with minimal bezels is present too and it feels fantastic in your hand.
Check out the full ZDNet review for more details on this phone. We may see a LG V40 in the next month or two, but at this price the LG V30 is still a great buy.
Price: $539.99 from T-Mobile
I've used BlackBerry devices for years and the KEY2 improves upon the KEYone with keyboard improvements and some subtle design changes that make it better. It's not just the keyboard, but the software enhancements that BlackBerry provides.
The BlackBerry KEY2 is a mid-level smartphone, but it has a large battery that will see you through days of use. It sees updates nearly as fast as Google's own phones too.
Check out the full ZDNet review for more details on this phone.
Price: $649.99 from Amazon
Ten years ago Apple released the first iPhone and changed the way we interact with our phones. The new Apple iPhone X is the first major redesign of the iPhone in both hardware and software.
I wasn't quite sure I wanted the iPhone X, but after using it as my daily driver it continues to remain in my collection with one of my T-Mobile SIM cards. It packs in a lot of power in a reasonable size with consistency and reliability as well.
Check out the full ZDNet review for more details on this phone.
Price: $1000 from Apple for 64GB of storage. $1,150 for 256GB of internal storage
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a stunning smartphone and is currently at the top of my 10 best smartphones because there is nothing it lacks. My full review is live and I've placed my own order for an 8/512GB one for $1,249.99.
The Note 9 has all of the latest technology with the Bluetooth S Pen stylus and advanced inking experience. It has a large 6.4-inch display that still fits in your hand. Dual rear cameras offer advanced still and video capture while the phone has water and dust resistance to be useful in many environments.
Check out the full ZDNet review for more details on this phone.
Price: $999 from Samsung
It's a great time to buy a smartphone, no matter what your budget. You can find functional and reliable handsets from about $200 to over $1,000.
