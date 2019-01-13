CES 2019: The best desktops on display

Is it a coincidence that the new Asus desktop looks like a certain other tubular-shaped system, one that also is designed for professional creatives? It wouldn't be the first time the company has apparently taken inspiration from Apple for the design of its products, and the launch timing of the Mini PC ProArt PA90 comes as the Mac Pro awaits a design refresh from its release over five years ago. In addition to the sleek design, the ProArt will come packed with the latest Core i7 and Core i9 processors and Nvidia Quadro graphics card and supports up to 64GB of RAM and up to three storage drives. Pricing and availability is still unknown, but it could very well undercut the $2,990 price for the base Mac Pro.