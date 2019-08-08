Cloud computing strategies, in-demand programming skills, and cybersecurity concerns: Research round-up

Let's start with our special feature on multicloud. As many as 86% of respondents (727 cloud strategy and application management decision makers in the US, EMEA and APAC) to research from Forrester and Virtustream characterise their organisations' cloud strategy as 'multicloud', identifying most with the description 'Using multiple public and private clouds for different application workloads'.

For more see: Multicloud: Everything you need to know about the biggest trend in cloud computing