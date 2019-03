Microsoft may be a relative newcomer in the creative market, but the company has got the basics right with the Surface Studio 2. It may not have the raw computing power of the iMac Pro for high-end video editing, but the Surface Studio 2 does provide a more affordable alternative for 2D graphics and design work. And, with its adjustable display and stylus, the Surface Studio 2 offers designers a versatile digital drawing board.

