Google Assistant's big update: All the new AI tricks and features, explained

Google explained at Google I/O 2018 that language is incredibly complex.

For instance, people can ask about the weather in over 10,000 ways. You might say, "Is it raining cats and dogs today?" or "What's the weather like? or "Should I wear a coat?" As a result, Google said it's "dramatically" improving Google Assistant's language understanding so you can speak more naturally to your Assistant and it will know what you mean.

As part of this effort, you'll soon be able to have a natural conversation with Assistant without repeating "Hey Google" or "OK Google" for each follow-up request. Assistant will be able to understand when you're talking, versus someone else, and respond. This feature is called Continued Conversation, and you'll be able to turn it on "in the coming weeks."