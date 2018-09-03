LifeProof Next for Samsung Note 9: Clear drop protection with little added bulk

LifeProof advertises the Next as being dropproof, dirtproof, and snowproof. I dropped the Note 9, tossed it in the dust, and put it under the water while fishing, but I did not get a chance to test it out in the snow. The LifeProof Next case consists of two pieces that snap tightly together to seal in your Galaxy Note 9. The back is composed of a rigid clear plastic that extends up to the four sides to hold your Note 9 in place without any ability to shift. There is an inner seal around the dual camera and fingerprint scanner, as well as along the four edges.

The front piece has clear plastic and colored softer material that fits over the top of your Galaxy Note 9. The silicone material is black, but there is also a cactus rose (light pink) color available. After placing your Samsung into the back piece, this top part snaps in place. Make sure to go all around every edge as you will hear a lot of clicking as the front locks in place.