Samsung has released its Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Special Edition device with The Rise of the Skywalker elements in the hardware, software, and even accessories. The same Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 256GB internal storage is priced at $1,099.99. The Kylo Ren Black model in the Star Wars Edition package is $1,299.99. While it is $200 more, you get the $129.99 special colour Galaxy Buds, a very nice embossed leather cover, and a metal badge for this premium. The phone and S Pen also have unique colour combinations that cannot be found on other Galaxy phones.

