Reviews round-up: 15 devices we've got our hands on in the past month

The Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds have a MSRP of $189.99, which is $60 less than the $249.99 price that the Elite Active Sport model launched at last year. If you like to listen to music when you workout and want to enjoy a cord-free setup, then it is tough to beat the Jabra Elite Active 65t. If you don't need the advanced fitness analysis provided in the Elite Sport and want to save some money then you can't go wrong with the Elite Active 65t.

