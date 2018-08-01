Reviews round-up: 18 devices we've looked at in the past month

The Nokia 8 Sirocco has plenty of plus points: battery life is good, there's plenty of internal storage at 128GB, the Snapdragon 835 processor is competent, the dual rear cameras work well enough, an IP67 rating is welcome, and Android One makes for good future-proofing. But one glaring issue brings the whole handset down: the 5.5-inch screen. To find out why, read the review.

