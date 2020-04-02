Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

The Galaxy S20 Plus is the best Android phone we've used over the past year. It offers the complete package. A robust camera setup, an impressive screen, and it has the performance to match. The addition of 5G connectivity is something that some people won't be able to take full advantage of quite yet, but with a phone that costs $1,200, odds are you're not planning on upgrading anytime soon. While the S20 Ultra is more phone than most will ever need, the S20 Plus is just right. A modest mix of cost and performance, with a dash of 5G future-proofing.

SEE: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review: The S20 that business users need