The AeroBook is a great looker, well made, well specified and performs faultlessly. The only drawback is the somewhat dated Core M processor, but fitting a more modern iteration would presumably have had an impact on price. Despite that, this is a very fine laptop for the money. The real head-scratcher is deciding if it's worth £150-plus more than the not entirely dissimilar LapBook SE.

