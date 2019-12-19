The naughty list: Tech CEOs getting coal for Christmas

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, prevailed in his "Pedo Guy" litigation with British cave diver Vernon Unsworth. Still, it sets a terrible precedent for online behavior when a highly prominent, wealthy figure such as Musk, with substantial resources, can engage in highly publicized ad-hominem conduct with average citizens without any fear of consequences. It's reprehensible conduct, and I suspect we haven't seen the last of Musk making a total ass of himself in public. I want to say no toys for Elon, but the guy builds his own rockets and Cybertrucks. Maybe he can send himself to another planet with one and leave poor working-class people alone.