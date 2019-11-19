All the trimmings: Apple and Google dominate this year's menu of tech turkeys

Fitbit's current customers have expressed grave concern over Google's $2.1 billion purchase of the wearables firm because of the company's loosey-goosey attitude toward privacy. It hasn't yet made a commitment to strong governance over its cloud-based health data and how the company will use it after the acquisition. If I were a Fitbit customer, I'd be looking at Apple or Samsung's products right about now.

Our next Google Turkey is a hardware fail...