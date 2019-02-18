Who is really in the driver’s seat? Unknown digital threats to your car’s security

Money Supermarket surveyed drivers and discovered that less than 1 percent (0.6 percent) of drivers are aware of the most common hacking flaws their car might face. These vulnerabilities could have a significant effect on driver safety.

They include the car being tracked, controlled remotely or having its safety features disabled. Almost four out of five drivers (79 percent) do not know if their insurance policy would cover them if their car was hacked. Here are some ways you can protect yourself.