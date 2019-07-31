How to perform a clean install of Windows 10: Here's a step-by-step checklist

In Windows 10, OneDrive is integrated into File Explorer, with its own node in the navigation pane. You get 5 GB of cloud storage with a free Microsoft account and 1 TB with an Office 365 account. Thanks to the Files On-Demand feature, you can browse, edit, and manage all of your OneDrive files as if they were stored locally
To set up OneDrive, click its File Explorer icon and sign in using either your personal Microsoft account of the work account associated with your Office 365 Business or Enterprise account.
You might need to install a OneDrive sync client update to enable the Files On-Demand feature. When that update's installed, you can configure which files and folders you want to keep synced to your local PC and which should stay in the cloud until they're needed.
A relatively new OneDrive feature makes it possible to back up your Desktop, Documents, and Pictures to your personal OneDrive account. To configure this feature, open OneDrive Settings, click the Backup tab, and then click Manage Backups. Click to select or clear any folder (if you want to sync only the Documents folder, for example) and then click Start Protection. Your existing files are moved to the new location, merged with any files that are already there, and then synced on the local device.
If you prefer Dropbox, Box, or Google Drive, download the sync client for that service, sign in with your account, and begin syncing. If you have no plans to use OneDrive, you can remove it from File Explorer and shut down its prompts by following the instructions in this Windows 10 tip: " Shut down OneDrive completely."
