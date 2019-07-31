How to perform a clean install of Windows 10: Here's a step-by-step checklist

After going through all the work of crafting a clean install, it would be a shame to have to do it all over again after a data disaster such as a system drive failure. The much less painful alternative is to restore that drive from an image-based backup. You'll need an external hard disk—at least as large as the amount of space in use on the system drive and ideally the same size as your system drive.

The capability to back up and restore a system image is in the Windows 7 Backup and Restore program, which is included with Windows 10, albeit well hidden.

To start the program, go to System > Settings > Backup and click Go To Backup And Restore (Windows 7). (As an alternative, you can run the command Sdclt.exe from any command prompt or the Run box.) Click Create A System Image from the column on the left, choose your external hard disk as the location where you want to save the backup, and then click Next. On the following page, all partitions on the system drive should be selected. Click Next and then click Start Backup.

For detailed instructions on how to use this old but still useful utility, see my Windows 10 tip: Create a full image backup using this hidden tool.

After that task is done, consider using File History for ongoing backups. File History saves copies of data files at regular intervals (every hour, by default) giving you the option to roll back to an earlier version of an individual file or restore all data from a system after you reinstall Windows.

For details on how to set up File History, see my Windows 10 tip Turn on File History for automatic backups.