Lenovo's ThinkPad X12 Detachable is a 12.3-inch 2-in-1 with separable tablet and keyboard sections. It's available in just one configuration in the UK, costing £1,459.14 (inc. VAT; £1,216.20 ex. VAT), although US buyers have more choice, starting at $1,099.80. Naturally there's competition in the 'tablet-first' detachable segment. Most recently I looked at the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable and HP Elite Folio -- and of course, there's always the progenitor of this form factor, Microsoft's Surface Pro.

The tablet and keyboard (which Lenovo includes in the price, unlike Microsoft) are separable, so the keyboard can be left behind when it's not needed. The two elements are held together with very strong magnets, and the keyboard can be either sat flat on a desk or raised by pushing the keyboard and screen towards one another and creating a pleat in the top of the keyboard section. I prefer the raised position, which is relatively high.

The build is very solid, and feels robust (Lenovo's product sheet notes that the ThinkPad X12 Detachable has passed MIL-STD-810H testing). The tablet's metal back, which incorporates a full-width kickstand, provides ample protection for the 12.3-inch device. The tablet measures 283.3mm wide by 203.5mm deep by 8.8mm thick, with the latter rising to 14.5mm when the keyboard is attached. The tablet weighs 760g, with the keyboard adding 340g for a total of 1.1kg in laptop mode.

Images: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

If the kickstand is set at a fairly acute angle, with the screen fairly upright, I found it was possible to push the tablet backwards and force a collapse by prodding at the upper reaches of the screen. But wider kickstand angles, which present the screen on more of a slant (and which are close to that I usually select for laptop working) felt stable.

Image: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

Lenovo doesn't always crack the problem of how to house its pens, and the ThinkPad X12 Detachable is no exception. The chassis is not thick enough for on-device housing, as seen on the impressive Yoga 9i, and Lenovo has not yet come up with a version of the clever on-keyboard charging tray implemented by Dell on its Latitude 7320 Detachable and HP on its Elite Folio. Instead, what we have is a Digital Pen that's powered by an AAAA battery, a flimsy-looking loop on the right of the keyboard section to hold it, and no magnetic attachment.

It's fiddly to get the stylus in and out of the loop, which means it's more likely to sit on a desk and get left behind when you leave the office or home. If the pen is housed in the loop for travel, it could easily work its way loose in transit in a bag or backpack. Moreover, set against the great design of the ThinkPad X12 Detachable in general, the stylus loop looks a bit 'make do and mend'. Rethink required.

All of the familiar ThinkPad design touches are here, from the red illuminating dot over the 'i' on the back of the tablet to the bright red TrackPoint sitting between the G, H and B keys, with a trio of associated buttons above the touchpad. The thinness of the keyboard doesn't affect the TrackPoint's usability, which I found worked smoothly. Users of regular ThinkPad laptops will feel very much at home.

The keyboard is necessarily squeezed into a relatively small space, and some of the keys suffer, but Lenovo has done a good job of optimising the available space. The Fn key row is reasonably large, and the frequently-used Esc and Delete keys that bookend the row are double-width, helping to make them easy to find. The arrow keys are as large as they can be in the available space, and the Enter key is double-height and pretty chunky.

Image: Lenovo

Key action is very positive with a noticeably springy bounce-back. A very light 'click' is emanated when the keyboard rests flat on a table, while a more 'thunky', hollow sound is made when the keyboard is raised. Neither position caused me any issues, and I could easily touch-type at my normal speed. The touchpad is small and a bit fiddly to work with, although I can't fault its responsiveness.

The 12.3-inch IPS touch screen sits inside smallish bezels. It offers FHD+ resolution (1,920 x 1,280 pixels, 187.6ppi) with brightness up to 400 nits and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. It covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, with viewing angles of 178° in the horizontal plane. I found the 3:2 screen perfectly good for viewing text, web pages and a bit of after-hours video. Don't expect to work with two open windows side by side, though. The screen is simply too small to make this kind of use case possible in any meaningful way.

Audio is provided by a pair of 1W stereo speakers and Dolby Premium, and I have heard a lot better. Even at low volumes the output is tinny, and there's some distortion at higher volumes. You'll need headphones or external speakers to rectify this.

There is an outward-facing 8MP camera on the back of the tablet and a 5MP camera with IR for Windows Hello face authentication on the screen side. The user-facing camera can be used to provide an 'over shoulder' alert if someone is standing behind you looking at the screen, but that feature was not configured on my review unit; it also has a sliding privacy cover. With the keyboard attached, you can also authenticate via a fingerprint sensor in the wrist-rest area, to the right of the touchpad.

Images: Lenovo

Ports and connectors are thin on the ground and all ranged along the left edge of the tablet (in landscape orientation). Here you'll find two USB-C ports, one with Thunderbolt 4 and one for charging the battery, plus a 3.5mm audio in/out jack. LTE mobile broadband is an optional extra, with the SIM slot also on the left edge. The volume rocker is on the right edge, while the power button is on the top, on the right side as you look at the screen. If you need legacy ports or an Ethernet connection, you'll need to invest in adapters or a docking station.

My ThinkPad X12 Detachable review sample ran Windows 10 Pro on an 11th generation Core i5-1130G7 processor, with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. There is support for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, while processor support runs from Core i3 up to Core i7 (all 11th generation).

Lenovo quotes 10.8h of battery life from the 42Wh battery at its website, and 10.36-12.42h on its product sheet (depending on the benchmark used). Rapid charging with the 65W USB-C charger will deliver up to 80% charge in 60 minutes, Lenovo says.

I set up on a full charge for one of my work sessions and after three hours of writing into web apps, streaming video and music, and browsing, the battery had fallen to 52%. This is a long way short of Lenovo's 10-12h claim, and I would not expect this laptop to give me all-day working on battery power on this basis. Fast charging could therefore be all-important: on one occasion when the battery fell to 30%, I plugged in and after 15 minutes it had risen to 48%; after 30 minutes it was at 66%; and after 45 minutes it had got to 84%.

Conclusions

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo's first-generation ThinkPad X12 Detachable is small and portable, yet robust of frame. The trademark ThinkPad design elements are present and correct, but are rather let down but the flimsy loop for the bundled stylus.

The 12.3-inch screen is a little cramped, audio is poor, and the battery might not get many people through a full working day -- although fast charging support is a saving grace.

Ultimately the solid build and ThinkPad design don't really compensate for the downsides, particularly as the ThinkPad X12 Detachable's pricing is more in main laptop rather than secondary device territory.

