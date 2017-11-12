Newegg releases 2017 Black Friday ad with laptop, desktop PC, tablet deals

Longtime online tech retailer is the latest to announce its Black Friday deals, though it's getting an early jump by putting the specials listed in its ad on sale starting on Monday, November 20. As you might expect, these include desktops and laptops spanning a wide range of price, with a couple of tablet deals sprinkled in (and plenty of component deals, if you are more of a build-your-own-PC type).

While its Chromebook deals can't get as low as Best Buy's $99 doorbuster (aside from a refurbished Dell for $99.99), Newegg has a pair of Chrome-running Asus laptops on sale for $169.99 apiece -- both include 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, but the C201PA-DS602 includes a Rockchip RK3288C quad-core processor and 11.6-inch screen, whereas the C300SA comes with an Intel Celeron CPU and 13.3-inch display.

Similar bargains aren't available for Windows laptops, however, which start at $389.99 with an Asus X555DA-BB12 that features an AMD A10-8700p processor, 12GB of RAM, 2TB hard drive, and 15.6-inch display. For $10 more you can get a thinner-and-lighter Asus ViVoBook with AMD A9, 8 gigs of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive and 14-inch full HD display. (This deal doesn't start until Thanksgiving, however.)

If prefer Intel inside instead, Newegg has a pair of Acer Aspire laptop deals: the A515-51G-5536 with Core i5-7200U, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch display, and Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics for $449.99, or the A517-51G-54GK with similar specs but an additional 256GB SSD included and a larger 17.3-inch screen for $559.99 (available starting on Black Friday itself). There are also a couple of 15.6-inch notebooks for under the $600 price point for gamers on a tight budget in the form of an Acer Aspire E5-575G-562T (Core i5-7200U, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD, GeForce GTX 950M graphics) for $539 or a slightly beefier MSI GL62M with Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics for $599.

Similarly, there are no ultra-cheap desktops on sale in Newegg's ad, but you'll at least get a faster system. Starting at $449.99, the Acer TC-780 comes with Core i5-7400 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD, or the Dell OptiPlex has a Core i5-7500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 500GB hard drive for $529.99. For $60 more than the Dell, you can move up to a CyberpowerPC gaming system with AMD Ryzen 5 1400 processor, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. Two other gaming desktop specials under $1,000 are a CyberpowerPC with Ryzen 7 1700X processor, 8 gigs of RAM, 1TB hard, GeForce GTX 1060 graphics for $799.99 and a iBuyPower with Core i7-7700, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, 120GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1060 for $899.99.

Tablets have mostly fallen out of favor compared to a few years back, but Newegg does have a few deals on them. They have a 7-inch Android for just $34.99, but you're probably better off grabbing an Amazon Fire 7 for $5 less elsewhere than purchase a Vulcan Pulse with just 8GB of on-board storage. On the other end of the price spectrum, there's an 8.4-inch Huawei MediaPad M3 Android tablet for $219, or its MateBook E Signature Edition Windows 2-in-1, a Microsoft Surface clone, with Core M3-7Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and 12-inch touchscreen for $499.99. Finally, penny pinchers who don't mind very old hardware can snare a refurbished Apple iPad 2 for $99.99 or a refurbished iPad 4 with Retina display for $149.99.