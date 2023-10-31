'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 15 best early Black Friday 2023 Samsung deals
You don't have to be deeply invested in technology to know just how popular the Samsung brand is. Over the past decades, the Korean tech giant has dominated several consumer markets, including mobile, kitchen appliances, home entertainment, and more. So, whenever the holiday shopping season comes around, one thing is for certain: You're guaranteed to find deals on various Samsung products, including ones that you didn't know existed.
Ahead of the official Black Friday, I've rounded up the best early deals that you can take advantage of right now, which includes savings on the latest Samsung phones, TVs, tablets, washers and dryers, and more. The list includes offers from every major retailer and from Samsung's own website, so there are plenty of options for you to spend more flexibly. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Samsung deals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Deal for $1,500 (save $300)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Deal for $1,000 (save $200)
- Samsung 65-inch QN90C 4K TV: Deal for $1,700 (save $300)
- Samsung 50-inch Class TU690T Series 4K TV: Deal for $300 (save $80)
- Samsung SmartTag2 (4-pack): Deal for $75 (save $25)
- Current price: $2,400
- Original price: $3,100
I tested the Samsung S95C TV just a few months ago and remarked about how far the company's OLED technology had come. Watching Avatar: The Way of Water on the TV was quite the spectacle, with the darker scenes, in particular, being rich in detail and contrast, and the brighter scenes being just as visually stimulating.
The 65-inch model, which is listed in this deal, was just the right size for my living room, but Samsung does offer the S95C in a smaller 55-inch frame if preferred.
- Current price: $1,500
- Original price: $1,800
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not the latest foldable phone on the market, but it is one of the best. The device comes with a 6.2-inch external display that's ideal for quick tasks and messaging and a larger 7.6-inch inner display that's great for multimedia consumption. In a way, you're paying for a smartphone and a tablet.
Compared to the competition, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 brings a level of maturity and refinement that's a step above, with premium materials, improved durability, and software that's well-optimized for multitasking. Right now, you can pick up Samsung's phone-to-tablet foldable at a $300 discount.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $700
Samsung's claim to fame may well be its TVs, but the M80C is a little different than its usual offerings. The M80C is a smart monitor, meaning you can tether it to a desktop or laptop in an office space, and when you're done for the day, kick back and switch it to TV mode.
The M80C comes in a decent-sized 32-inch frame with built-in speakers and Tizen OS, Samsung's TV software, for quick access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, and more. And right now, you can pick one up at a $200 discount.
- Current price: $679
- Original price: $999
If you're looking for a new washer, Samsung has a 4.5 cu. ft. unit that's great for high-volume cleaning and has a slew of smart features. For example, the washer comes with Vibration Reduction Technology+ which, to no surprise, reduces the banging noise that's typically associated with more powerful washers. There's also built-in self-cleaning to eliminate any bacteria that's leftover from worn clothes.
Samsung is selling the washer at a $320 discount during its pre-Black Friday sale. That's 32% off and the appliance is eligible for next-day delivery in select zip codes.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $240
My best tech investment this year has been an external SSD, which I use to store all the photos and videos I capture over time. This one from Samsung is one of the company's latest, the T9 Portable SSD, and not only does it field upwards of a 4TB capacity, but it boosts read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB per second.
The T9 Portable SSD is easy to pocket, great for content creators and users who just want a more secure and physical storage space, and can be had right now for $40 less than retail.
More early Black Friday 2023 Samsung deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
The official date for Black Friday 2023 is November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts weeks, if not days, in advance.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
