'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 15 best early Black Friday deals under $30
The holiday shopping season will be here before we know it, and you may already be looking to find the best deals on gifts and gadgets that won't empty your wallet. If you're looking to stick to a strict budget this year, don't worry -- you can find some very useful tech products and other gadgets for under $30, even before the Black Friday shopping weekend begins.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
We scoured retailers across the internet to find the best early Black Friday deals under $30 so you can start saving on your shopping list right now.
Best early Black Friday 2023 deals under $30
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $25 (save $25 at B&H Photo)
- Wyze Cam OG security camera: $20 (save $10 at Amazon)
- TP-Link KL125 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb: $28 (save $12 at B&H Photo)
- Philips T4556 True Wireless Headphones: $29 (save $71 at Walmart)
- USX Full Motion Tilting Swivel TV Wall Mount: $23 (save $14 at Walmart)
- Joby GorillaPod Magnetic Tripod: $20 (save 31 at B&H Photo)
- Multi Plug Outlet with 3 USB ports: $10 (save $4 at Amazon)
- Current price: $29
- Original price: $100
These earbuds from Philips have active noise-cancelation technology to filter out unwanted sound around you, and they're currently $71 at Walmart. They have a battery life of up to nine hours (six hours with ANC), and you get another 20 hours from the portable charging case, so you're always ready to go.
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $50
If you're looking to make your photos and videos stand out more, this 10-inch ring light helps illuminate facial features and minimize shadows. You can adjust the color temperature and brightness with a simple swipe of your finger on the touch sensor.
- Current price: $18
- Original price: $100
Save a whopping $82 on this portable Bluetooth speaker that has a built-in subwoofer for extra rich bass. It's also rated IPX7, meaning it can withstand water splashes and sprays, making it perfect for the shower or the pool.
- Current price: $20
- Original price: $51
The Joby GorillaPod is an excellent tripod for any creator, whether you are starting to create content or are an established influencer. Its flexible legs enable you to wrap it around almost anything to keep your camera stable, eliminating limitations on how high you can position it.
- Current price: $30
- Original price: $66
This charger allows you to charge up to two devices at once, and charges via a power adapter or a solar panel, so you can use it while camping or outdoors. It has a battery a capacity of, 30000mAh and a high quality ion polymer battery.
More early Black Friday 2023 deals under $30
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. It occurs the Friday after Thanksgiving, with deals usually available the week before and after. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 24.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Where can I find the best early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more. For now, find the best deals here: