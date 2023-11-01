'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Black Friday Verizon deals 2023
It might seem surreal, but the holiday season is almost here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 will bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more.
Furthermore, telecom giants including Verizon also join the fray, with discounts and deals applied to phone contracts, gadgets, internet services, and more. If you're hoping to find a decent Verizon deal, ZDNET has you covered -- whether or not you are an existing customer.
ZDNET has found the best early Black Friday Verizon deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Verizon deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Save $1,000 on trade-in, discounted iPad, free Apple TV
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: Trade-in and save $1,000, discounted smartwatches
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Free, plus Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, new lines required
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): Up to $180 off with trade-in
- Pick 5 regularly priced items, save 30% on phone accessories
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
A top deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging. The discount is applied in monthly credits.
In addition, Verizon will give you up to $280 off an iPad (new line required), and you can also enjoy a free Apple TV (4K, Wi-Fi, 64GB storage) with your phone purchase until the 15th of November. To sweeten the deal, Verizon will give you six months of Apple One for free on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans.
Furthermore, the telecom giant will provide you with a $200 Verizon Gift Card when you switch.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
If you are a fan of Google, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro when you trade in an older or damaged device. While applied in bill credits, this means you can pick up a 128GB model for free.
In addition, with the purchase of your Pixel 8 Pro, Verizon will give you up to $350 off a Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic (new line required), or $400 off a Google Pixel Watch 2. A $200 Verizon gift card is yours when you switch.
- Current price: $120
- Original price: $200
To complement your new smartphone, you may want to take advantage of an $80 discount on a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.
Recent software updates have made these earbuds, in our opinion, a worthy competitor to Apple and Sony's flagship audio solutions.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $850
Verizon customers happy to sign up for a new line can pick up a Motorola edge+ 5G UW for free. This mid-tier device is available in two colors, although at the time of writing, the Stardust model is out of stock.
You can also enjoy a discount of up to $400 off a Google Pixel Watch 2, although you will need to agree to a line for your new smartwatch.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $830
If you're looking for a family plan offering value for money, you can pick up four Apple iPhone 14 Plus models for free, with promotional credit applied over 36 months.
You will need to agree to a new line subscription on any 5G Unlimited plan for each device. Alternatively, you can purchase a single handset on the same agreement. At the time of writing, you can also take advantage of up to $280 off an iPad at the time you buy your new iPhone.
More early Black Friday 2023 Verizon deals
