/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech

The best early Black Friday Verizon deals 2023

Verizon is one of many companies offering early Black Friday sales. Here are the best deals ZDNET rounded up ahead of the holiday season.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer
Reviewed by Kayla Solino

It might seem surreal, but the holiday season is almost here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 will bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more. 

Furthermore, telecom giants including Verizon also join the fray, with discounts and deals applied to phone contracts, gadgets, internet services, and more. If you're hoping to find a decent Verizon deal, ZDNET has you covered -- whether or not you are an existing customer. 

Also: The best early Black Friday deals 

ZDNET has found the best early Black Friday Verizon deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.

Best early Black Friday 2023 Verizon deals

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Trade in and save $1,000
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple
  • Current price: Free
  • Original price: $999+

A top deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging. The discount is applied in monthly credits. 

In addition, Verizon will give you up to $280 off an iPad (new line required), and you can also enjoy a free Apple TV (4K, Wi-Fi, 64GB storage) with your phone purchase until the 15th of November. To sweeten the deal, Verizon will give you six months of Apple One for free on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans.

Furthermore, the telecom giant will provide you with a $200 Verizon Gift Card when you switch. 

View now at Verizon

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Trade in and save $1,000
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google
  • Current price: Free
  • Original price: $999+

If you are a fan of Google, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro when you trade in an older or damaged device. While applied in bill credits, this means you can pick up a 128GB model for free.

In addition, with the purchase of your Pixel 8 Pro, Verizon will give you up to $350 off a Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic (new line required), or $400 off a Google Pixel Watch 2. A $200 Verizon gift card is yours when you switch. 

View now at Verizon

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Save $80
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google
  • Current price: $120
  • Original price: $200

To complement your new smartphone, you may want to take advantage of an $80 discount on a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. 

Recent software updates have made these earbuds, in our opinion, a worthy competitor to Apple and Sony's flagship audio solutions.

View now at Verizon

Motorola edge+ 5G UW

Free with a new line
Motorola edge+ 5G UW
Motorola
  • Current price: Free
  • Original price: $850

Verizon customers happy to sign up for a new line can pick up a Motorola edge+ 5G UW for free. This mid-tier device is available in two colors, although at the time of writing, the Stardust model is out of stock.

You can also enjoy a discount of up to $400 off a Google Pixel Watch 2, although you will need to agree to a line for your new smartwatch. 

View now at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

A great deal on family plans
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Apple
  • Current price: Free
  • Original price: $830

If you're looking for a family plan offering value for money, you can pick up four Apple iPhone 14 Plus models for free, with promotional credit applied over 36 months.

You will need to agree to a new line subscription on any 5G Unlimited plan for each device. Alternatively, you can purchase a single handset on the same agreement. At the time of writing, you can also take advantage of up to $280 off an iPad at the time you buy your new iPhone. 

View now at Verizon

More early Black Friday 2023 Verizon deals

When is Black Friday 2023?

In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. 

This year, in 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. 

How did we choose these Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more. For now, find the best deals here:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Temu app

Is Temu legit? What to know before you place an order

The default Voyager desktop.

Voyager 23.10 might be my favorite take on the GNOME desktop to date

holiday-placeholder-image

The best early Black Friday Sam's Club deals you can get now