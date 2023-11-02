'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Black Friday 2023 AirPod deals
Apple's AirPods are one of the hottest products in the headphone space -- and for good reason. The earbuds offer long-lasting battery life, portability, and immediate Apple ecosystem integration. Given their popularity, they're a hot commodity during the holiday shopping season. But deals on Apple's AirPods don't come easy.
Whether you're getting a jump start on holiday shopping early or need to replace your dying pair of earbuds with a new pair of AirPods ASAP, there are some select deals you can take advantage of right now on sites like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. ZDNET rounded up the best early AirPods Black Friday deals you can buy right now so you can ditch the long lines and madness of Cyber Week later.
- AirPods Pro (2nd generation): Deal for $189 (save $60)
- AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C case: Deal for $200 (save $50)
- AirPods Max: Deal for $480 (save $70)
- AirPods with charging case (2nd generation): Deal for $99 (save $30)
- AirPods (3rd generation): Deal for $150 (save $20)
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $250
In case you missed it, the newest iPhone 15 lineup includes a USB-C charger instead of Apple's signature Lightning port. That means the newest AirPods are following suit. If you want the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the USB-C MagSafe charging case instead of the Lightning case, it's $50 off at Best Buy right now.
- Current price: $189
- Original price: $249
This AirPods Pro model emphasizes a quick, easy, and secure fit by including not just small, medium, and large ear tips but also extra small ear tips as well, so everyone, no matter their ear size, can keep these earbuds in their ears. Apple improved upon its active noise cancellation, spatial sound quality, charging case, battery life, and adaptive transparency mode. As Christina Darby wrote in her review of the product, "The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are a fitting encore to the originals, delivering improved audio quality, a solid upgrade to charging performance, and a big upgrade to the case."
- Current price: $480
- Original price: $550
If you're steering clear of earbuds and would rather opt for an over-ear headphone instead, there's no better option for you than the AirPods Max. They don't simply deliver robust sound -- they've also become a statement fashion piece of their own. Best Buy offers the headphones for $70 less than the original price. With 20 hours of battery life and impressive active noise cancellation, you're getting a great pair of headphones perfect for deep work and focus with enough of a charge to last you through a workday or two at a $70 discount.
- Current price: $99
- Original price: $129
If you're looking for a cheaper pair of earbuds that seamlessly connect to your iPhone, you can't go wrong with the second-generation AirPods with the standard lightning charging case. They may not come with as many compelling features as the newer models, but they offer 24 hours of battery life so you can listen, literally, all day long without ever having to consider recharging.
- Current price: $150
- Original price: $169
With up to 30 hours of battery life within the charging case and six hours of listening time with one charge, you get a supercharged battery for all-day listening with these AirPods. The third-generation AirPods offer sweat and water protection, so you can take these out on rainy runs and never worry about interruption or damage. Apple includes spatial audio into these earbuds to make your music move with you as you listen, plus you can watch or listen to select songs and movies with Dolby Atmos technology.
More early AirPod Black Friday deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is on Nov. 24 this year, and many of your favorite retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, are slicing their prices on products during the day of deals. While Black Friday technically takes place on Nov. 24, many big retailers run deals throughout the month.
What is the best early AirPod Black Friday deal right now?
The best AirPod Black Friday deal you can buy right now is the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the USB-C MagSafe charging case. It's currently $60 off at best Buy and is the most modern model of the AirPods.
How did we choose these early Black Friday AirPods deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
