The 14 best early Black Friday smartwatch deals
The annual Black Friday shopping event will be here before you know it. If you want to get ahead on your holiday shopping, there are already plenty of deals available across retailers right now.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
And, if you're looking to buy yourself or gift someone a smartwatch this year, brands like Apple, Samsung, and others have their smartwatches for sale ahead of Black Friday. ZDNET scoured the internet to find the best early Black Friday smartwatch deals so you can save early.
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $560 (save $139)
- Google Pixel Watch for $280 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for $280 (save $100)
- Apple Watch Ultra for $659 (save $140)
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $429 (save $100)
- Current price: $629
- Original price: $799
Even though we are now on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the original Apple Watch Ultra is just as good of a smartwatch with many of the same features like a large display, long battery life, and a durable and rugged build that can withstand pretty much anything. It's Apple's most expensive smartwatch, but you can get it for $170 off ahead of Black Friday sales.
- Current price: $280
- Original price: $350
Google's smartwatch is currently 20% off at Amazon. It has built-in Fitbit activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, and an emergency SOS button.
- Current price: $429
- Original price: $529
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a great choice over the newer and more expensive Apple Watch Series 9 if you don't use Siri on your Watch, or if Apple HomePod integration is not your thing. The same catalog of health and fitness tracking features comes in the Series 8, and you can get it for $100 less than it's original price.
- Current price: $153
- Original price: $230
Samsung users who want to stick within the Samsung ecosystem can snag this Watch 5 smartwatch for 33% off. Keep in mind that this particular smartwatch is a refurbished model, but it's listed as fully functional and in excellent condition. It's also backed by Amazon's 90-day Renewed Guarantee.
- Current price: $189
- Original price: $250
Garmin arguably has the best activity-tracking technology in smartwatches today, and this rugged Garmin model is built for tracking outdoor activities like hiking, trail-running, and more. You can snag it for 30% off at Amazon.
More early Black Friday 2023 smartwatch deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday always occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 24. However, you can expect deals the week leading up to the day, as well as all weekend long.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best smartwatch?
ZDNET's top pick for the best smartwatch is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 since it is lauded by athletes and members of the press as the best Apple Watch ever made thanks to its rugged durability, large and bright display, long battery life, water resistance, and more.
Where can I find the best early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more. For now, find the best deals here: