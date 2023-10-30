'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Black Friday TV deals 2023
The holiday season is almost upon us, which means that it's time to start checking things off your gift and shopping lists. And if you're looking for a TV for someone on your list, or as an upgrade for your own home theater, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering huge discounts on OLED, QLED, and 8K models from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more.
With price reductions on a wide range of screen sizes, you'll be sure to find a great deal on a TV that perfectly fits your space. I've scoured the web to find the best early Black Friday deals on TVs, with discounts up to $5,000 on top-rated and ZDNET expert-reviewed models.
Best early Black Friday 2023 TV deals
- Samsung Q70C for $1,198 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Samsung QN900C 85-inch for $5,500 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung QN90C for $2,798 (save $2,000 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung QN90A 98 inch for $9,998 (save $5,000)
- LG C3 65-inch OLED for $1,597 (save $902)
- Current price: $1,198
- Regular price: $1,698
The Samsung Q70C is an excellent, mid-range option from the brand, offering a 75-inch QLED screen, object-tracking sound, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology for an enhanced console gaming experience. It also uses dual-LED panels to simultaneously produce warm and cool colors for more bold, lifelike images.
- Current price: $5,500
- Regular price: $7,000
The Samsung QN900C is a great way to future-proof your home theater with its native 8K resolution. This gives you four times the resolution as a 4K model and 16 times that of a 1080p TV. You'll also get support for object tracking sound as well as Dolby Atmos, Alexa, and Hey Google voice controls built-in, and a preloaded suite of popular apps so you can start streaming right out of the box.
- Current price: $2,798
- Regular price: $4,798
The Samsung QN90C is the brand's flagship QLED model, featuring Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound for a more immersive experience, as well as an updated Neo QLED panel for better color accuracy and a brighter image compared to previous models. You'll also get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR support for console gaming, a 120Hz refresh rate, and access to free, live TV with the Samsung TV Plus app.
- Current price: $9,998
- Regular price: $14,998
If you don't mind having a TV that's an older model, you can save $5,000 on the 98-inch Samsung QN90A at B&H Photo. The truly massive screen will provide an excellent viewing experience that's as close to a movie theater as you'll be able to get -- provided your home has room for it. Along with great 4K resolution, you'll be able to fine-tune your picture quality via the companion calibration app. And built-in sensors monitor ambient light to automatically change brightness settings to suit your environment.
- Current price: $1,597
- Regular price: $2,499
LG has solidified itself as one of the top brands for OLED TVs, and you can save over $900 on the 65-inch C3 at Walmart. You'll get signature OLED-quality picture as well as support for Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. Console gamers will enjoy support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium VRR, and a suite of preloaded apps including Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu means you can start streaming right out of the box.
More early Black Friday 2023 TV deals
Early Black Friday Amazon TV deals
- Sony A80L OLED 55 inch: $1,398 (save $502)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 75-inch: $860 (save $190)
- Sony X80K 65-inch: $698 (save $300)
- TCL Series 5 98 inch: $3,500 (save $500)
- LG QNED99 65-inch 8K: $1,500 (save $300)
- Hisense U8K 55 inch: $748 (save $350)
- Hisense U7K 65 inch: $700 (save $350)
Early Black Friday Best Buy TV deals
- Samsung QN800B 85-inch 8K: $2,500 (save $650)
- Samsung QN85C 85 inch: $2,300 (save $500)
- Samsung Q80C 85 inch: $2,000 (save $300)
- Samsung S89C 77 inch: $2,300 (save $1,300)
- Sony X90L 85 inch: $2,000 (save $800)
- LG B3 65-inch OLED: $1,300 (save $700)
- Samsung S90C 65 inch: $1,600 (save $500)
- Samsung Q70C 85-inch: $1,800 (save $200)
- Hisense U8K 85-inch: $2,000 (save $1,000)
- LG C3 65-inch OLED: $1,600 (save $500)
- LG QNED90 86-inch: $1,900 (save $400)
- Furrion Aurora 55-inch full shade: $1,300 (save $700)
- LG A2 48-inch OLED: $550 (save $750)
- TCL QM8 65-inch: $1,100 (save $200)
Early Black Friday B&H Photo TV deals
- Samsung The Terrace 75-inch outdoor TV: $10,000 (save $3,000)
- LG NANO99 65 inch 8K: $1,699 (save $1,300)
- Samsung Q80C 85-inch: $1,998 (save $1,300)
- Samsung QN900C 65-inch 8K: $3,298 (save $1,700)
- Samsung QN85A 75-inch: $1,600 (save $1,200)
- LG B3 65-inch OLED: $1,297 (save $1,100)
- Samsung Q70C 85-inch: $1,798 (save $1,000)
- Sony Bravia XR Z9K 85-inch 8K: $6,998 (save $1,000)
- LG C3 77-inch OLED: $2,497 (save $1,000)
- Samsung S90C 65-inch: $1,598 (save $1,000)
- Samsung The Frame 85-inch: $3,498 (save $800)
- Furrion Aurora 55-inch outdoor TV full shade: $1,300 (save $700)
- LG G3 55-inch: $1,797 (save $700)
- Samsung S95B 55-inch: $1,500 (save $600)
- Sony A80L 83-inch: $4,498 (save $500)
Early Black Friday Newegg TV deals
- Furrion Aurora 65-inch partial sun outdoor TV: $2,200 (save $1,000)
- Furrion Aurora 55-inch full sun outdoor TV: $2,100 (save $900)
- LG QNED99 65-inch 8K: $2,497 (save $503)
- LG C2 65-inch OLED: $1,697 (save $203)
Early Black Friday Walmart TV deals
- Samsung The Terrace 75-inch full sun outdoor TV: $7,990 (save $5,010)
- Samsung QN95B 55-inch: $1,798 (save $3,200)
- Samsung QN800C 85-inch 8K: $3,998 (save $2,000)
- Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED: $1,598 (save $1,701)
- Samsung The Frame 85-inch: $3,498 (save $800)
- Sony A90J 65-inch: $2,579 (save $1,420)
- Samsung Q70C 85-inch: $1,798 (save $1,000)
- Sony X93L 85-inch: $3,498 (save $1,001)
- Sony X90L 85-inch: $1,998 (save $1,000)
- Sony A80L 77-inch OLED: $2,698 (save $801)
- Samsung S95C 55-inch OLED: $1,898 (save $601)
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, in 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in-person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations).
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best TV?
My choice for the best TV overall is the Samsung QN90C for its 120Hz refresh rate, object tracking sound and Dolby Atmos support, dedicated gaming hub, and wide range of screen sizes. The Neo QLED panel is capable of producing over 1 billion colors while 4K resolution enhances details for more lifelike images. You'll also get built-in voice controls with Alexa, Bixby, or Hey Google.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET has been scouring through the best early Black Friday deals to find the best discounts by category: