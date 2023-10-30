/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

The best early Black Friday TV deals 2023

Whether you're looking for a TV to upgrade your home theater or as a holiday gift for someone you know, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have excellent early Black Friday deals on TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer
Reviewed by Nina Raemont

The holiday season is almost upon us, which means that it's time to start checking things off your gift and shopping lists. And if you're looking for a TV for someone on your list, or as an upgrade for your own home theater, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are offering huge discounts on OLED, QLED, and 8K models from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. 

With price reductions on a wide range of screen sizes, you'll be sure to find a great deal on a TV that perfectly fits your space. I've scoured the web to find the best early Black Friday deals on TVs, with discounts up to $5,000 on top-rated and ZDNET expert-reviewed models.  

Best early Black Friday 2023 TV deals

Samsung Q70C

Save $500 at Amazon
A Samsung Q70C on a blue background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,198 
  • Regular price: $1,698 

The Samsung Q70C is an excellent, mid-range option from the brand, offering a 75-inch QLED screen, object-tracking sound, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology for an enhanced console gaming experience. It also uses dual-LED panels to simultaneously produce warm and cool colors for more bold, lifelike images. 

View now at Amazon

Samsung QN900C

Save $1,500 at Best Buy
A Samsung QN900C on a blue background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $5,500 
  • Regular price: $7,000 

The Samsung QN900C is a great way to future-proof your home theater with its native 8K resolution. This gives you four times the resolution as a 4K model and 16 times that of a 1080p TV. You'll also get support for object tracking sound as well as Dolby Atmos, Alexa, and Hey Google voice controls built-in, and a preloaded suite of popular apps so you can start streaming right out of the box. 

View now at Best Buy

Samsung QN90C

Save $2,000 at B&H Photo
A Samsung QN90C on a blue background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,798 
  • Regular price: $4,798 

The Samsung QN90C is the brand's flagship QLED model, featuring Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound for a more immersive experience, as well as an updated Neo QLED panel for better color accuracy and a brighter image compared to previous models. You'll also get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR support for console gaming, a 120Hz refresh rate, and access to free, live TV with the Samsung TV Plus app.

View now at B&H Photo

Samsung QN90A 98-inch

Save $5,000 at B&H Photo
A Samsung QN90A on a blue background
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $9,998 
  • Regular price: $14,998 

If you don't mind having a TV that's an older model, you can save $5,000 on the 98-inch Samsung QN90A at B&H Photo. The truly massive screen will provide an excellent viewing experience that's as close to a movie theater as you'll be able to get -- provided your home has room for it. Along with great 4K resolution, you'll be able to fine-tune your picture quality via the companion calibration app. And built-in sensors monitor ambient light to automatically change brightness settings to suit your environment.

View now at B&H Photo

LG C3 65 inch

Save $902 at Walmart
AN LG C3 OLED TV on a blue background
LG/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,597 
  • Regular price: $2,499 

LG has solidified itself as one of the top brands for OLED TVs, and you can save over $900 on the 65-inch C3 at Walmart. You'll get signature OLED-quality picture as well as support for Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. Console gamers will enjoy support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium VRR, and a suite of preloaded apps including Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu means you can start streaming right out of the box. 

View now at Walmart

More early Black Friday 2023 TV deals

Early Black Friday Amazon TV deals

Early Black Friday Best Buy TV deals

Early Black Friday B&H Photo TV deals

Early Black Friday Newegg TV deals

Early Black Friday Walmart TV deals

When is Black Friday 2023?

In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. This year, in 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in-person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This is typically known as the Cyber 5 event, with each day having a loose theme for sales purposes: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday (for shopping at local stores), Cyber Sunday/Monday (focusing on internet retailers like Amazon), and Giving Tuesday (focusing on charitable donations). 

How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best TV?

My choice for the best TV overall is the Samsung QN90C for its 120Hz refresh rate, object tracking sound and Dolby Atmos support, dedicated gaming hub, and wide range of screen sizes. The Neo QLED panel is capable of producing over 1 billion colors while 4K resolution enhances details for more lifelike images. You'll also get built-in voice controls with Alexa, Bixby, or Hey Google. 

What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Temu app

Is Temu legit? What to know before you place an order

chromebook-plus-cx34-1

I tested Google's new Chromebook Plus and the generative AI features blew me away

GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

OnePlus' first-ever foldable makes Samsung and Google's look outdated – and it's near perfect