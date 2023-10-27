'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 12 best early Black Friday 2023 Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
We are less than a month away from the most exciting time of the year -- well, at least for avid shoppers and anyone who loves a good deal. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known to be the time for holiday shopping, but they are also a great time to get the tech gadgets you have always wanted -- including a wearable that tracks your health and fitness.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
Wondering if you are hitting the appropriate health metrics for your height, age, and weight, or simply looking to track and achieve those 10,000 steps a day? Fitbits and fitness trackers can help you do all of that and more. Top-performing wearables help you monitor steps, heart rate, stress, and sleep patterns. They also make for a great gift for people you have no idea what to get -- and with these best Fitbit and fitness tracker deals, you can snag a great deal on a capable health and fitness wearable for that special someone.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Google Pixel Watch with LTE for $280 (save $120)
- Google Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi for $280 (save $70)
- Fitbit Luxe for $100 (save $30)
- Fitbit Sense 2 for $250 (save $50)
- Fitbit Inspire HR for $145 (save $35)
- Fitbit Versa 2 for $125 (save $25)
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $129 (save $21)
- Fitbit Charge 2 for $100 (save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $320 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for $210 (save $120)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $310 (save $131)
- Garmin Venu 2S for $278 (save $122)
- Current price: $280
- Original price: $350
Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Google Pixel Watch is available for $280, saving you $120 from its original price. The smartwatch has an elegant circular display that suits most wrists and tracks the basics -- stress, sleep, heart rate, and more -- in addition to offering Google's top features and favorite apps. s.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $130
If you are looking for a stylish wearable, the Fitbit Luxe is an affordable and elegant fitness tracker, thanks to its suite of elegant bracelet options. The tiny but mighty wearable offers all the essential tracking features we've come to expect in a wearable, including guided breathing and sleep insights.
- Current price: $250
- Original price: $300
The tracker comes with a physical button on the left side and utilizes a touch screen to control the device. While you can't place phone calls directly from the smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense 2 supports answering incoming calls, and with an Android phone, you can reply to texts and notifications. With the support of Fitbit Premium service, you can extend the capabilities of your smartwatch to help you improve your health.
- Current price: $320
- Original price: $400
Apple's recent launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9 means its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8, is now on sale. For $80 less, you can get an Apple Watch that has "80% of the functions of an Apple Watch Ultra, especially in the core health features," says ZDNET's editor-in-chief Jason Hiner.
- Current price: $294
- Original price: $450
Ahead of Cyber Week, you can find this top-of-the-line smartwatch at a 35% discount. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro captures heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. With Samsung Health, you can also track workouts, menstrual cycles, and even skin temperature to predict when you might get sick.
More early Black Friday 2023 Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, while Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Fitbit and fitness tracker?
ZDNET's pick for the best Fitbit overall is the Fitbit Charge 6 due to its GPS connectivity, deep Google integration, and outstanding heart rate insights.
While the Charge 6 is not currently on sale ahead of Black Friday, models such as the Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Luxe make an excellent option. With Fitbit's Premium subscription, you can upgrade your older model to provide some of the most advanced insights to date.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
ZDNET has been scouring through the best early Black Friday deals to find the best discounts by category: