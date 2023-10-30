'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 13 best early Best Buy Black Friday 2023 deals
As you get ready to put out candy for trick-or-treaters to knock on your door, it's also time to start thinking about holiday shopping. In the same way, the summer came and went in the blink of an eye; before you know it, it will be time for gift exchanges. If you want to get an early start, you are in luck because the deals have already begun at Best Buy.
Instead of waiting all the way until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, where you run the risk of your favorite items running out of stock, you can just start your shopping now. Best Buy has some great deals in store from your favorite brands, including Apple, Sony, Dyson, Amazon, and more.
Keep reading to find the best deals available right now.
Best early Black Friday 2023 Best Buy deals
- Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (10th Generation) for $400 (save $60)
- Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07 for $300 (save $70)
- GoPro - HERO9 Black 5K for $200 (save $50)
- JBL - Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $200 (save $150)
- Amazon Fire HD 10, 10.1" Tablet for $75 (save $75)
- Current price: $1,499
- Original price: $1,700
This Apple MacBook Air features Apple's most advanced silicon, the M2 chip, which severely upgraded the laptop's performance from its predecessor. Some of its highlights include a six-speaker sound system, a 2.7-pound lightweight design, an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, and an 18-hour battery life.
Review: I can't recommend the 15-inch MacBook Air enough, even if it's not for me
The laptop's advanced capabilities even earned it a spot as ZDNET's top pick for best laptops in 2023. Finding a discount on an Apple device is typically difficult; therefore, a discount this big is something you should hop on.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $250
If someone on your list is an Apple user and likes to listen to music, the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are the perfect gift. The AirPod Pros are Apple's most advanced earbuds with impressive ANC (active noise cancellation), Apple Apple-designed H2 chip, adaptive transparency mode, personalized spatial audio, and up to 30 hours of listening time.
The earbuds even landed a spot on ZDNET's best earbuds you can buy in 2023 roundup as the noise-canceling earbuds for Apple users.
- Current price: $60
- Original price: $130
Amazon recently dropped its latest Echo Show 8 (2023, 3rd Generation), and although it has significant upgrades from prior models, it has a hefty $150 price tag. If you own an Echo Dot, enjoy Alexa's assistance, and want to save some money, an Echo Show 8 (2021, 2nd Generation) would make a great addition to your household.
This Echo device has an 8-inch HD touchscreen and a 13MP camera that allows you to do tasks you wouldn't be able to with the speaker, such as making video calls and having it display photos, recipes, news, streaming, and more. You can even use it to display the video feed from your Blink Security Cameras.
As ZDNET's smart home expert Maria Diaz says, "The newest Echo Show 8 makes a compelling case for a smart display for both Alexa fans and smart home enthusiasts, but the $150 price tag, higher than previous generations, could be a deterrent. The second-generation Echo Show 8 retails for $130, though it's often discounted, like right now, at only $70."
Review: Echo Show 8
- Current price: $219
- Original price: $249
If someone you know is an Apple device user and has shown some interest in a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the perfect gift for them. In fact, I purchased this exact model as a birthday gift for my partner last month, and it was a smashing success.
Despite being the most budget-friendly model, it boasts many of the same health and safety features as the more advanced Apple Watch models, including fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep insights, Crash Detection, water resistance, and a good battery.
The only thing you are really missing out are more advanced features such as blood oxygen tracking or temperature taking, and unless the person has specifically vocalized a need for them, they can most likely live without them.
Apple products rarely go on sale, so a $30 discount on an already budget-friendly model is a great deal.
- Current price: $2,500
- Original price: $2,800
The Sony A95K is a strong competitor in the OLED TV space, even earning it a spot as ZDNET's best OLED TV overall for 2023. This TV would make an excellent gift for someone who really cares about the picture quality of what they are watching, boasting upscaled 4K resolution, a wide range of colors, XR OLED Contrast Pro, and Dolby Vision support.
This TV could also be a great purchase if you're someone who has been putting off upgrading your TV until you found the perfect deal or a compelling reason to upgrade. The biggest con of this TV is its price tag, which is steep due to all of its exceptional visual and sound features. But you can buy it for $300 off right now.
More early Black Friday 2023 Best Buy deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving, which this year lands on November 24. Nearly every retail will run deals on this day to give buyers an opportunity to save money on gifts ahead of the holiday season.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best things to buy on Best Buy?
Best Buy is a great place to find pretty much all things tech. The consumer electronics retailer currently has several -- Apple, Samsung, Sony, Amazon, Dyson, and more -- deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including top-performing headphones, TVs, laptops, and wearables.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
