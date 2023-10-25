'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 15 best early Black Friday tablet deals available now
It may only be October, but the holiday shopping season will be here before you know it. If you want to get a head start before Black Friday/Cyber Monday, there are already deals to be had across retailers on all things tech.
And, if you're looking to buy or gift a tablet this year, tablets from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and more are going to be heavily discounted for the Black Friday shopping weekend. However, ZDNET scoured retailers and found the best early tablet deals so you can check one more thing off your shopping list.
Best early Black Friday 2023 tablet deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $788 (save $132)
- Apple iPad (5th generation) for $500 (save $100)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $1,100 (save $440)
- Apple iPad Pro (6th generation) for $1,080 (save $119)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $950 (save $150)
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $600
With a 10.9-inch display and a Touch ID sensor that doubles as a power button on the side of its housing, the iPad Air is more affordable and slightly different than the iPad Pro. The new iPad Air still works with the Magic Keyboard and 2nd-generation Apple Pencil.
- Current price: $950
- Original price: $1,100
This tablet's 14.6-inch display makes it one of the largest tablets on the market. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can be a great laptop alternative because you can use Samsung DeX, making it an Android-powered 2-in-1 device with plenty of space for multitasking.
- Current price: $1,100
- Original price: $1,540
This tablet was made for business and productivity thanks to features like a 13-inch screen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, 15.5 hours of battery life, and the included Surface Pro Keyboard, which effectively turns your tablet into a working laptop. You can get it at Best Buy now for $440 off its original price.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $329
Although not the latest version of Apple's base-model iPad, this model still has 10 hours of battery life, 64GB of storage, and has Apple's A13 Bionic chip.
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $400
Creatives will love this Wacom One drawing tablet that is currently $100 off. It comes with the Wacom One pen, plus full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, allowing you the ability to hone in on every detail making it perfect for painting, retouching, and page layout.
More early Black Friday 2023 tablet deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday always occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. This year, it falls on Friday, Nov. 24. However, you can expect deals the week leading up to the day, as well as all weekend long.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best tablet?
ZDNET's top pick for the best tablet is the 10th-generation iPad since its lightweight design that's perfect for working or streaming movies on the go. Its fairly affordable price tag also makes it a great choice for students who need a mobile work computer.
Where can I find the best early Black Friday deals?
