The best early Black Friday security camera deals available now
Ensuring your home is safe when you leave it is a priority for many homeowners, parents, and guardians. You want to know that when you leave for work, your furry friends, older parents, or young kids are safe and sound.
Having a reliable security camera can help ease some of the anxiety you might have when leaving your loved ones at home for a few hours out of the day. Still, privacy and security are a concern, as you don't want bad actors or wandering eyes in your safe space.
If you're looking for security cameras for your house, we found the best deals ahead of Black Friday.
Best early Black Friday 2023 security camera deals
- Blink Mini 3-pack for $40 (save $60)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight camera 2-pack for $140 (save $120)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor Camera Bundle for $90 (save $90)
- Blink Whole Home Bundle for $102 (save $113)
- Blink Outdoor Camera + Solar Panel Charging Mount for $84 (save $56)
- Current price: $40
- Original price: $100
With the Blink Mini cameras, you can monitor your house in 1080p HD quality at any time of the day. You can also pair the cameras to an Alexa-enabled device to receive real-time updates about your home security and arm and disarm your cameras from your phone.
- Current price: $72
- Original price: $120
Get the fourth-generation wireless Blink Outdoor camera to see and speak to visitors outside your home in 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and two-way audio.
Blink's outdoor camera is weather-resistant and has a two-year battery life, allowing you to set the camera up one time without having to worry about it soon after.
- Current price: $70
- Original price: $100
If you have other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Cam will seamlessly integrate into your Google smart home ecosystem. You can add the Google Nest Cam to the Google Home app to view live HD video, talk to visitors, and more.
You can also customize the Nest Cam's design to better fit your home's aesthetic to blend the camera into your home's interior or exterior.
- Current price: $84
- Original price: $140
This wireless Blink Floodlight camera is built to withstand all weather conditions so you can feel safe in your home. With an LED floodlight and a two-year battery life, once you set this camera up, you can live worry-free.
You can customize motion-detection zones and connect the camera to your Alexa-enabled devices to monitor any movement outside your home.
- Current price: $50
- Original price: $60
The Eufy Mini Indoor camera can pan and tilt, so you can keep an eye on your home's most important areas. This camera includes on-device AI human detection technology to identify humans in the camera frame and deliver the most important notifications to you phone.
Most importantly, once you're home, you can turn on a privacy mode that turns the camera off and changes its angle to face away from the people in your house.
More early Black Friday 2023 security camera deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24 this year. Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, and usually, retailers have sales with deep discounts on big-ticket items.
Black Friday is a great time to begin your holiday shopping for friends and family, as you have a good chance of finding their dream gift for a good price. If you're looking for more tech deals and gift ideas, you can find lists of deals and gift guides on our website.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best security camera?
Our experts at ZDNET have tested many security cameras and found that the best security camera is the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd generation). This camera is praised for its stable connectivity, privacy cover, and its excellent price. If it's on sale during Black Friday, be sure to check back here.
If you want to know more about ZDNET's top picks for security cameras, you can peruse our list of the best security cameras.
