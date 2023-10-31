'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 14 best early Black Friday HP deals you can get now
The holidays are approaching quickly, and you might already have a list of purchases you want to make. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, and you can score the best deals on HP tech products.
Also: The best early Black Friday deals
From laptops to printers, and everything in between, now is your chance to choose from the biggest deals of the season. Save on these products now so that you can use them in the long run.
We've compiled a list of the best early Black Friday HP deals for you.
Best early Black Friday 2023 HP deals
- HP Z2 G9 Mini Workstation $1,899 (save $570)
- HP 15.6-inch FHD Laptop for $619 (save $180)
- HP Chromebook 14 Laptop for $200 (save $90)
- HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Printer for $40 (save $45)
- New Slim HP 65W USB-C Charger for $20 (save $10)
- Current price: $1,359
- Original price: $1,900
The HP Envy Gaming Desktop Bundle has 16GB of RAM, a 12th-gen Core i9 processor, and an RTX 3070 GPU. It's got plenty of ports to connect your devices and transfers your files wirelessly.
If you're looking to make a sustainable purchase, the HP Envy Desktop PC is made from materials such as ocean-bound plastic and water-based paint.
- Current price: $740
- Original price: $950
The HP Pavilion 15 Laptop is a great option if you're looking for a laptop to use on the go. With 512GB, 15.6-inch diagonal, and amazing graphics, this laptop is perfect for viewing your photos and videos, gaming, and entertainment.
Its average battery life is 7.45 hours, so the HP Pavilion 15 can last you for most of the day without additional charge.
- Current price: $1,200
- Original price: $1,700
The Omen by HP Transcend Gaming Laptop comes with a full-size, four-zone RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard and Precision Touchpad support.
There's also no need to worry about blur because this laptop has an upgraded FHD camera, and the camera also features a privacy shutter.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $310
Apart from the HP Chromebook 14's high-definition display, it also offers 64GB of storage and very fast battery charge -- about 50% charge within 45 minutes.
You can also play games in 720p and stream 4K content to watch your favorite shows. If you like using Chrome, you can save $130 now with the HP Chromebook 14.
- Current price: $1,200
- Original price: $1,700
Reduce your need to scroll while simultaneously viewing more content with the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop's taller display.
Think you're spending too much time online? This laptop has screen time and distance reminders to help your eyes need a rest.
More early Black Friday 2023 HP deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 24. Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, which is on Nov. 23. Thanksgiving always takes place on the fourth Thursday of November.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best HP product?
ZDNET's best HP product is the HP Envy Desktop Gaming Bundle. Its powerful and speedy processor as well as its numerous ports and clear visuals allow for ease of use. In addition, the HP Palette helps you find your photos quickly.
The HP Envy Desktop Gaming Bundle is currently 28% off on Amazon, so you can save $541.
