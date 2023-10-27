/>
X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Computing Laptops

The best early Black Friday laptop deals: Amazon, Best Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Looking to gift someone a laptop, or buy one for yourself? Take advantage of these great early Black Friday laptop deals, in some cases saving over $2,000.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means it's time to start tackling those shopping lists. And if you're in the market for a new laptop, either as a gift or an upgrade for yourself, you can take advantage of excellent discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart to save hundreds, if not thousands.  

I've scoured the web to find the best early Black Friday deals on everything from high-end gaming and content creation laptops, to lightweight 2-in-1s for home or the office, to Chromebooks for students. Brands like MSI, Dell, Acer, and Lenovo are offering discounts up to $2,000 already. Keep reading below to find the best laptop deals available now.

Also: Best early Black Friday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more

Best early Black Friday 2023 laptop deals

Razer Blade 17

Save $1,200 at Best Buy
A Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop on a blue background
Razer/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,000 
  • Regular price: $3,200 

The Razer Blade 17 is a top-tier gaming and content creation laptop. It's built with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 17.3-inch display provides up to a 240Hz refresh rate as well as 1440p resolution.

View now at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max

Save $1,100 at B&H Photo
A MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max laptop on a blue background
Apple/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,300 
  • Regular price: $3,499 

Discounts on Apple products are rare, and even rarer are discounts on MacBooks. Right now at B&H Photo, you can save $1,100 on the 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro. Along with the M1 Max Silicon chipset, you'll get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for plenty of power and performance for everything from web browsing and online shopping to virtual learning and digital art.

View now at B&H Photo

Microsoft Surface 14

Save $1,000 at B&H Photo
A Microsoft Surface 14 in tablet mode on a blue background
Microsoft/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,099 
  • Regular price: $3,099 

The Microsoft Surface 14 is a 2-in-1, meaning it can be used as either a traditional laptop or as an ultra-portable tablet. And at B&H Photo, you can save $1,000 on one. It's built with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. This means you can use the Surface 14 for everything from office work and streaming to content creation and gaming.

View now at B&H Photo

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Save $1,130 at Newegg
An Acer Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop on a blue background
Acer/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,300 
  • Regular price: $2,430 

Acer may be more well-known for their home and office laptops, but they also produce great mid-range and premium gaming laptops. The Predator Triton 500 SE features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The 16-inch display provides 2560x1600 resolution as well as up to a 165Hz refresh rate. You'll also get Wi-Fi 6 support for faster wireless internet speeds. 

View now at Newegg

ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD edition

Save $2,059 at Lenovo
A Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD laptop on a blue background
Lenovo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $629 
  • Regular price: $2,688 

Lenovo is offering this office-and-classroom-ready laptop at an almost criminal price of $629, which is just over $2,000 in savings. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5670U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It uses integrated AMD Radeon graphics, so it's not a good choice for gaming, but the 14-inch, 1080p display gives you plenty of space to work, stream, or browse the web.  

View now at Lenovo

More early Black Friday laptop deals

Top Best Buy early Black Friday laptop deals

Best B&H Photo early Black Friday laptop deals

Best Newegg early Black Friday laptop deals

Best Walmart early Black Friday laptop deals

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving here in the US. Which means that this year, it falls on Nov. 24. And don't worry if you miss out on all those sweet doorbuster deals: many retailers extend their sales events through the next Monday or Tuesday. 

How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What is the best laptop?

If you're in the market for a new laptop and want the best of the best, you should check out our number one pick for the best laptop of 2023: the MacBook Pro 16 M2 Max. It features the new M2 Max chipset from Apple for enhanced performance, multitasking, and graphics capabilities. It also gives you a 22-hour battery life for all-day work or play. You can configure the MacBook Pro 12 M2 Max with up to 96GB of RAM and with up to 8TB of storage. 

What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?

ZDNET will round up all of the best deals for Black Friday, including on phones, laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and much more. For now, find the best deals here:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Screenshots of Google Search's English-learning tool

Google's new AI-powered tool helps users learn English right in Search

zdnet october prime day 2023

October Prime Day: These 74 best deals are still live

AI learning concept

I took this free AI course for developers in one weekend and highly recommend it