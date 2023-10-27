'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best early Black Friday laptop deals: Amazon, Best Best Buy, Walmart, and more
The holiday season is just around the corner, which means it's time to start tackling those shopping lists. And if you're in the market for a new laptop, either as a gift or an upgrade for yourself, you can take advantage of excellent discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart to save hundreds, if not thousands.
I've scoured the web to find the best early Black Friday deals on everything from high-end gaming and content creation laptops, to lightweight 2-in-1s for home or the office, to Chromebooks for students. Brands like MSI, Dell, Acer, and Lenovo are offering discounts up to $2,000 already. Keep reading below to find the best laptop deals available now.
Best early Black Friday 2023 laptop deals
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: $1,049 (save $250)
- Razer Blade 17: $2,000 (save $1,200 at Best Buy)
- Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: $1,300 (save $1,130 at Newegg)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max: $2,399 (save $1,100 at B&H Photo)
- Microsoft Surface Studio 14: $2,099 (save $1,000 at B&H Photo)
- ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD: $629 (save $2,059 at Lenovo)
- Current price: $2,000
- Regular price: $3,200
The Razer Blade 17 is a top-tier gaming and content creation laptop. It's built with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The 17.3-inch display provides up to a 240Hz refresh rate as well as 1440p resolution.
- Current price: $2,300
- Regular price: $3,499
Discounts on Apple products are rare, and even rarer are discounts on MacBooks. Right now at B&H Photo, you can save $1,100 on the 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro. Along with the M1 Max Silicon chipset, you'll get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for plenty of power and performance for everything from web browsing and online shopping to virtual learning and digital art.
- Current price: $2,099
- Regular price: $3,099
The Microsoft Surface 14 is a 2-in-1, meaning it can be used as either a traditional laptop or as an ultra-portable tablet. And at B&H Photo, you can save $1,000 on one. It's built with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. This means you can use the Surface 14 for everything from office work and streaming to content creation and gaming.
- Current price: $1,300
- Regular price: $2,430
Acer may be more well-known for their home and office laptops, but they also produce great mid-range and premium gaming laptops. The Predator Triton 500 SE features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The 16-inch display provides 2560x1600 resolution as well as up to a 165Hz refresh rate. You'll also get Wi-Fi 6 support for faster wireless internet speeds.
- Current price: $629
- Regular price: $2,688
Lenovo is offering this office-and-classroom-ready laptop at an almost criminal price of $629, which is just over $2,000 in savings. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5670U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It uses integrated AMD Radeon graphics, so it's not a good choice for gaming, but the 14-inch, 1080p display gives you plenty of space to work, stream, or browse the web.
More early Black Friday laptop deals
Top Best Buy early Black Friday laptop deals
- Razer Blade 15 OLED: $2,300 (save $1000)
- Alienware x15 R2: $1,736 (save $964)
- LG gram 17: $1,000 (save $800)
- Gigabyte Aero 16: $1,350 (save $750)
- MSI Creator Z16P: $1,650 (save $700)
- Certified refurbished MacBook Pro 13 M1: $900 (save $600)
- MSI Stealth 17: $1,332 (save $518)
- HP Omen 16: $800 (save $450)
- Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip: $1,040 (save $450)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey 15: $980 (save $420)
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: $1,180 (save $400)
Best B&H Photo early Black Friday laptop deals
- HP EliteBook 865 G9: $699 (save $1,000)
- Razer Blade 17: $1,699 (save $1,500)
- Razer Blade 14: $2,300 (save $1,200)
- LG gram 16 2-in-1: $1,297 (save $800)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: $2,149 (save $600)
- Lenovo Slim 7: $699 (save $400)
Best Newegg early Black Friday laptop deals
- Aorus 15X: $1,599 (save $550 with rebate)
- MSI GP68 Vector: $1,699 (save $400)
- Lenovo LOQ 16: $1,229 (save $400)
- MSI Pulse GL66: $599 (save $350)
- Asus TUF Dash 15: $1,299 (save $350)
- HP Omen 17: $1,600 (save $350)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5: $1,800 (save $230)
Best Walmart early Black Friday laptop deals
- MSI Raider GE68: $2,299 (save $400)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5: $1,599 (save $340)
- Lenovo LOQ 15: $749 (save $320)
- Gigabyte Aero 14: $1,300 (save $299)
- Asus TUF A17: $1,500 (save $250)
When is Black Friday 2023?
Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving here in the US. Which means that this year, it falls on Nov. 24. And don't worry if you miss out on all those sweet doorbuster deals: many retailers extend their sales events through the next Monday or Tuesday.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best laptop?
If you're in the market for a new laptop and want the best of the best, you should check out our number one pick for the best laptop of 2023: the MacBook Pro 16 M2 Max. It features the new M2 Max chipset from Apple for enhanced performance, multitasking, and graphics capabilities. It also gives you a 22-hour battery life for all-day work or play. You can configure the MacBook Pro 12 M2 Max with up to 96GB of RAM and with up to 8TB of storage.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
